October 26's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

And that's not the only Strange thing happening in this week's comics! Clea and Wong have uncovered who is behind the zombie resurrections of the deceased heroes and villains. But they’re going to need all the help they can get in Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreira's STRANGE (2022) #7, including from the Sorcerer Supreme of Death…the Harvestman!

The mystical mayhem continues in MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2022) #1 by MacKay and Federico Sabbatini. In the Darkhold, there is a prophecy of how a god might die. Jack Russell, more familiar with that cursed tome than most, would like very much to kill a god and save his people, the people bound in servitude to the moon. But to fulfill that prophecy requires the blood of the Fist of Khonshu, and Moon Knight doesn’t bleed easily.

Meanwhile, the apocalyptic finale of the event of the year arrives in Kieron Gillen and Valerio Schiti's A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #6. It’s not that nothing will be the same again—it’s that unless heroes can find a new way to be heroes, everything will be nothing forever.

Then, in NEW MUTANTS (2019) #31 by Charlie Jane Anders and Alberto Alburquerque, Escapade Joins the New Mutants! Personally recruited by Emma Frost herself, Shela Sexton reluctantly joins her fellow mutants on Krakoa in the hope that the X-Men can prevent the death of her best friend. But is Emma telling her the whole truth? Can Shela adjust to life on the island? Will the New Mutants accept her? Or is this crash course in Krakoan headed for a deadly pileup? Join Escapade and your favorite lovable mutant rapscallions in the start to a wild ride of a three-issue arc, plus guest strips by MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE (2022) #1 creators Ro Stein and Ted Brandt!

Kick off the new semester at Strange Academy, witness the epic conclusion to Judgment Day, join Escapade's first adventure with the New Mutants, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

New Comics

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) #6

IRON CAT (2022) #5

MECH STRIKE: MONSTER HUNTERS (2022) #5

MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL 1 (2022) #1

NEW MUTANTS (2019) #31

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA (2020) #25

STRANGE (2022) #7

STRANGE ACADEMY: FINALS (2022) #1

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #12

THE VARIANTS (2022) #4

THUNDERBOLTS (2022) #3

ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN (2022) #3

VENOM (2021) #12

WILD CARDS: THE DRAWING OF CARDS (2022) #4

WOLVERINE (2020) #26

X-MEN LEGENDS (2022) #3

X-TERMINATORS (2022) #2

New Collections

DEADPOOL EPIC COLLECTION: MISSION IMPROBABLE TPB (2022) #1

GHOST RIDER VOL. 1: UNCHAINED TPB (2021) #1

HELLIONS BY ZEB WELLS HC (2022) #1

MARVEL'S VOICES: HERITAGE TPB (2021) #1

MIRACLEMAN OMNIBUS HC DAVIS COVER (2022) #1

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 4 - CRIMSON REIGN TPB (2022) #4

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA VOL. 4 - CRIMSON REIGN TPB (2022) #4

STRANGE ACADEMY: FIRST CLASS HC (2022) #1

THE MARVELS VOL. 2: THE UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY TPB (2029) #2

TOMB OF DRACULA: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 6 TPB (2022) #6

Marvel Unlimited

A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1 [AXE]

ALIEN ANNUAL #1

AVENGERS #58

DEADPOOL: BAD BLOOD #3

DEFENDERS: BEYOND #1

IRON MAN #21

KNIGHTS OF X #4

MAESTRO: WORLD WAR M #5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #40

MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #3

NEW FANTASTIC FOUR #2

SAVAGE SPIDER-MAN #5

SHANG-CHI AND THE TEN RINGS #1

SHE-HULK #5

SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE #4

STAR WARS #25

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #25

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO & CHEWBACCA #4

THE MARVELS #12

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #4

