Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum’s Favorite Comics
The showrunners of ‘Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.’ share their Marvel Unlimited picks!
Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum pull some Marvel Unlimited favorites! The Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. showrunners (and co-writers of comic series M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES!), share a handful of their favorite comic stories, available to read in print or digital now. Read ‘Head Games’ by Patton, Jordan, and Scott Hepburn on Marvel Unlimited, and continue your reading of the big-headed bad egg here. (Yes, that’s M.O.D.O.K. we’re talking about.)
PATTON’S PICKS
OLD MAN LOGAN EVENT
I love wastelands, Westerns, and Wolverine. A match made in heaven. Try the full story!
ELEKTRA: ASSASSIN BY FRANK MILLER AND BILL SIENKIEWICZ
Art meets velocity meets psychosis in the overall best-ever Marvel world-in-the-balance freak-out committed to ink and paper.
UNTOLD TALES OF SPIDER-MAN
Whhhhhhhhy was this lean, brilliant, heartfelt series cancelled? This could have gone on forever, and could have stretched into titles like X-Men and the Fantastic Four! Oh well.
JORDAN’S PICKS
CLASSIC X-FACTOR
Read through issue #75! A rare comedy book with great characterization and heart that instantly made a bunch of B-list mutants into my all-time favorites. This is easily the series that launched a hundred Multiple Man, Polaris, Wolfsbane, Strong Guy, Havok and even Quicksilver stan accounts. Artist Larry Stroman is an unparalleled genius here—where every single background extra seems to be a main character in their own story.
MEET NOH-VARR
He's an unlikeable Kree jerk-teen with cockroach DNA that wants to burn our world to the ground. He's also one of writer Grant Morrison's greatest creations along with the other brilliant and bizarre ideas that premiere in this book—like Hexus the Living Corporation, Doctor Midas, and Oubliette. Artist J.G. Jones does his own take on Jim Steranko, pushing his style to the limit issue after issue.
ALPHA FLIGHT GOES SOLO
I'm not Canadian (and therefore have zero bias), but the first 12 issues of ALPHA FLIGHT made me a lifelong fan. This is classic 80s John Byrne working hard to establish rich and unique characters after their brief appearance in UNCANNY X-MEN. The art is stunningly detailed and the comic subverts other team books of the time—all leading to a shocking 12th issue that rocks the team and completely upends the status quo.
Read Patton and Jordan’s M.O.D.O.K.: HEAD GAMES on Marvel Unlimited now! Or, watch all ten episodes of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. on Hulu, starring the megalomaniacal Super Villain on his quest to... deal with his crumbling marriage and family life?! The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing confronts his greatest challenge yet in a “suburban nightmare” with Super Villain stakes. Starring Patton Oswalt as M.O.D.O.K., plus Melissa Fumero, Aimee Garcia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ben Schwartz, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson!
