Holidays with the Hawkeyes

You better watch out, you better not cry, Hawkeye: Clint Barton’s gonna go catch some bad guys. In HAWKEYE (2012) #6, also dubbed “Six Nights in the Life of Hawkeye,” Clint tries to take a little break from being a hero, and boy, does he try!

The story opens on Tuesday, December 18, a week before Christmas. Tony Stark is helping Clint untangle cords of various electronics: a DVD, a DVR, and a VCR. Stark offers to buy new ones, but in a very roundabout way, Clint explains that he has money (which he “inherited” in HAWKEYE #2). Clint doesn’t want new versions and would prefer to figure out the stuff he has than erase his problem with an easy solution, foreshadowing how the rest of the story plays out.

Timeline of events hop around and are a bit chaotic, just like Clint Barton's life.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13: 12 DAYS UNTIL CHRISTMAS