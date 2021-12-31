New Year’s Savings on Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 29,000 Marvel comics, available at your fingertips. Download the supercharged app on the App Store or Google Play today and enjoy a first year for $55!

Now through January 9! Use code SPIDEY2022 at checkout to unlock a $30 discount on this year’s Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus kit!

Granting instant access to 29,000+ digital comics, a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership also comes with this year’s collector’s kit, an homage to the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and his upcoming 60th anniversary. For $69 your first year, join the Marvel Unlimited Plus tier and enjoy additional perks, and these collectibles, for yourself.