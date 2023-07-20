SDCC 2023: ‘Superior Spider-Man’ Spins into a New Ongoing Series This November

Just now at San Diego Comic-Con, retailers attended an exclusive lunch hosted by Diamond Comics where they got the inside scoop from Marvel’s VP of Print & Digital Publishing David Gabriel and Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski! Amidst exciting announcements for new titles, collections, and variant covers, retailers were also let in on the full scope of what Marvel Comics has in store for the 10th anniversary of Superior Spider-Man!

Following October’s special SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS one-shot, writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley will reunite for a new SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN ongoing series! Spinning out of their current hit SPIDER-MAN run, prepare for a “Superior Reckoning” as Spider faces a brand-new villain from his SUPERIOR past. As she fries New York with all the power of a living star, Doc Ock makes a life-changing discovery in this epic celebration of everything that made Spider-Man Superior. The new villain will make her first appearance in SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN RETURNS before unleashing her revenge on Otto Octavius, Peter Parker, and more in the new series.

Grab a look at the series’ first cover, then stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details about its November release!