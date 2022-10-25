The Sentient Planets of the Marvel Universe
The Marvel Universe is filled with some incredibly powerful cosmic entities that take the form of celestial bodies, specifically planets or moons. Many of these beings are sentient and capable of making complex and interesting decisions. With the Great Machine playing a key role in ETERNALS (2021) and the A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY (2022) event, here’s a breakdown of a few key sentient celestial bodies who live in the main Marvel Universe.
Earth, AKA The Machine
Created by Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr., the Machine, AKA the Great Machine, debuted in ETERNALS (2006) #3. The Machine is a key part of Eternals lore, controlling – among other things – their resurrection process. It is also tied to the group’s mission to correct excess deviation. The Great Machine considers itself to be Earth and, essentially, the sum of the planet’s various smaller machines. There are still several major mysteries surrounding the Machine to this day.
Ego, the Living Planet
Likely the most well-known sentient world in the Marvel Universe, Ego, the Living Planet debuted in THOR (1966) #132 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. Ego, a giant planet with human facial features, has played a key role in numerous stories over the decades. Before becoming a planet, Ego was a scientist named Ergos. In an attempt to stop a catastrophic experiment by the Stranger, Ergos merged himself with the living things that the Stranger destroyed and became Ego the Living Planet.
Alter-Ego
Alter-Ego debuted in ASTONISHING THOR (2011) #2 by Rob Rodi and Mike Choi. Created by the Stranger around the same time as Ego, Alter-Ego ended up in the possession of the Collector for a time, with the Stranger intending to one day pit the planet against Ego to see who was stronger. When they eventually fought, Ego came out on top, and Alter-Ego became a moon in his brother’s orbit.
Illa
The daughter of Ego, Illa debuted in MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR (2015) #19 by Brandon Montclare and Natacha Bustos. Lunella Lafayette, AKA Moon Girl, encountered Illa while investigating a distress call from deep space and found her orbiting – though unable to interact with – her father due to positioning. Lunella helped Illa work through her abandonment issues and, by the end of the arc, reconcile with Ego.
Id, the Selfish Moon
Created by Daniel Way and Carlo Barberi, Id, the Selfish Moon debuted in DEADPOOL (2008) #33. Id formed in Ego’s shadow shortly after the creation of the universe and eventually became fixated on destroying planets so he could inhale their essences. Wade Wilson, AKA Deadpool, destroyed Id shortly after the moon’s introduction.
Super-Ego
Created by Tom DeFalco, Super-Ego debuted in MIGHTY THOR (1966) #449. A sort of massive bio-verse, Super-Ego attempted to absorb and devour Ego, but was destroyed by the Celestials in the process.
Euphoria, the Wishing World
Created by Dan Slott and Mike Allred, Euphoria, the Wishing World debuted in SILVER SURFER (2014) #11. Euphoria, the Wishing World was a living planet that attempted to make its inhabitants happy all the time. The planet, which possessed one of the Shards of Night, eventually served as the battleground for a fight between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Nyx during AVENGERS NO ROAD HOME (2019). Unfortunately, it appears Euphoria did not survive this confrontation.
Entea
The daughter of Euphoria, Entea was created by Jim Zub and Lan Medina. The character debuted in BLACK PANTHER AND THE AGENTS OF WAKANDA (2019) #3 and tangled with that book’s titular team. Technically speaking, Entea is more of a plantlike structure merged with a moon, functionally making her a sentient planetoid, even if the world itself isn’t alive.
Xorr, the God Jewel
Created by Gerry Conway and Sal Buscema, Xorr, the God Jewel debuted in THOR (1966) #214. This particular sentient celestial body came to be when a shell – which was built around Xorr to protect against a supernova – contracted and became a jewel. This jewel became sentient and, eventually, fought Thor and his allies. Xorr shattered after it consumed a sun that went nova.
Unknown Living Planet
There's not a lot we know about the living planet introduced in ORIGINAL SIN (2014) #3 – even its name! However, it's one of several major threats to humanity taken down by Nick Fury during his time as the Man on the Wall. Fury killed this planet with gamma-irradiated bullets.
Klyntar
Klyntar, the Planet of the Symbiotes debuted in SPIDER-MAN FAMILY (2007) #1 by Sean McKeever and Terrell Bobbett. Knull originally built the planet to serve as his throne world. Klyntar itself is part of the greater symbiote hive mind, which means he is made from that entity. In ABSOLUTE CARNAGE (2019) #5, Knull destroyed the planet.
The Sentient Planets of Secret Warps
During INFINITY WARS (2018) event, Gamora used the Infinity Stones to fold reality in on itself, which combined many classic characters. In SECRET WARPS: IRON HAMMER ANNUAL (2019) #1, specifically, several heroes took on Doomactego, the Stranger Planet, which is itself a combination of Ego, the Stranger Planet, and Doctor Doomactus (Doctor Doom and Galactus). Doomactego, the Stranger Planet later merges with Mephicthzarrko-Neg (Mephichthon, Tomorrow Man, and Sise-Neg) to create Mephzoomko-Neg. All three were created by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez.
