September 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List
'The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling' #1! 'Dark Ages' #1! 'Demon Days: Cursed Web' #1! And more!
There's never 'nuff said when it comes to the mighty Marvel Multiverse! So sit back as we wax lyrical on the mags headed to your local comic shop this Wednesday!
Kick off your week with the one and only Gorilla Man, AKA Kenneth Hale, in an awe-inspiring AVENGERS #48! CAPTAIN MARVEL continues to thrill and delight with ish #32! A turn in the tale arrives in NEW MUTANTS #21! Then get your new number one on with DARK AGES, DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB, and THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WICCAN & HULKLING! And so much more!
From floppies to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list here!
New Comics
- AVENGERS #48
- CAPTAIN MARVEL #32
- DARK AGES #1
- DEMON DAYS: CURSED WEB #1
- HELLIONS #15
- THE LAST ANNIHILATION: WICCAN & HULKLING #1
- NEW MUTANTS #21
- SINISTER WAR #4
- STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #9
- W.E.B. OF SPIDER-MAN #4
New Collections
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 14: CHAMELEON CONSPIRACY
- BLACK CAT VOL. 5: I'LL TAKE MANHATTAN
- CAPTAIN AMERICA BY TA-NEHISI COATES VOL. 5: ALL DIE YOUNG PART TWO
- DOCTOR STRANGE EPIC COLLECTION: THE VAMPIRIC VERSES
- ETERNALS VOL. 1: ONLY DEATH IS ETERNAL
- HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES COMPANION VOL. 1
- HEROES REBORN: AMERICA'S MIGHTIEST HEROES COMPANION VOL. 2
- MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 COLLECTION
- MARVEL TEAM-UP MASTERWORKS VOL. 6
- WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 2
- JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY BY KIERON GILLEN COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
- JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY BY KIERON GILLEN COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2
- SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 1
- SHE-HULK BY DAN SLOTT COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2
Marvel Unlimited
- ALIEN 3
- BETA RAY BILL 3
- BLACK PANTHER 25
- BLACK WIDOW 7
- HEROES REBORN 4
- HEROES REBORN: MAGNETO & THE MUTANT FORCE 1
- HEROES REBORN: SIEGE SOCIETY 1
- HEROES REBORN: YOUNG SQUADRON 1
- MAESTRO: WAR AND PAX 5
- MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN 26
- NEW MUTANTS 18
- REPTIL 1
- STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 12
- STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 10
- THE MARVELS 2
- X-MEN 20
