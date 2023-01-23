'Sins of Sinister' Writer Kieron Gillen Heralds 'the Nightmare Future of Krakoa'

MARVEL.COM: Days of Future Past. Age of Apocalypse. House of M. The X-Men are no stranger to a good alternate timeline! What sets SINS OF SINISTER apart from the alternate futures that preceded it?

KIERON GILLEN: The alternate future or present is one of those core X stories for lots of reasons—some speak to Super Heroes generally, and others to X specifically. X-Men is about how the world could be, for better or worse. It’s about the future, and what we’re going to make it. It’s no wonder it’s turned up a bunch.

That said, I may question the question a bit. I don’t really think it as an alternate timeline. It’s a fork in the road, and it happens to the people we’ve been following and continues all the stories in the books you’ve been reading. This is the extension of where the story is right now. It’s as real as everything else that’s happening in the Marvel Universe.

JORDAN D. WHITE: Good point! Yeah—with "Age of Apocalypse" or HOUSE OF M or the recent HEROES REBORN over in the AVENGERS line, we jump sideways to a world unlike our own. This one is a story about our world going through something, but the start of it is right now, the exact status quo of the X-Books of this moment.

KIERON GILLEN: Now, you can presume that there’s an end to this path—that we have the Moira engines will give people a guess of what must happen at some point, right?—but it doesn’t change the nature of this world.

JORDAN D. WHITE: You’ve said too much!

KIERON GILLEN: I think of SINS OF SINISTER as a loop in Marvel continuity. It blossoms out from the side, reaches its end, and then loops back in. Along the way, we have 1000 years of future, sure, but it’s still part of the story, not parallel to it.

I suspect this is a bit philosophical, right? In reality, we have all the good stuff from alternate timeline stories too—seeing how people could go, and what they could become. The ability to really go for it, as you know you’re in an enclosed story with a start, middle and end.

I think Si [Spurrier], Al [Ewing], and myself use that. I also think the thing which will most strike people about SINS OF SINISTER is the scale. In the +10 stories, it’s an alternate future, sure. It’s grounded. It’s invasions of the bodysnatchers with notes of cyberpunk. By +100, you’re getting something that’s shaking the whole galaxy. By +1000, you’ve got something that’s ground the galaxy down to a pile of quivering, tentacle, screaming living hell.

At the same time, what holds it together is our perspectives. We’re taking characters and walking them through this long story. We talk about Krakoan immortality a lot. This is what it could look like if it all goes wrong.

JORDAN D. WHITE: Yeah—it’s like a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure. The pages with the terrible endings had to get written and printed on paper just like the good ones. And everybody tries to read all the different paths and then pick the best one, right? That’s just what you do.