Peter Parker Swings Alongside His Trusty Sidekick in Kaare Andrews' 'Spider-Boy' #1 Foil Variant Cover

Check out Kaare Andrews' Foil Variant Cover for 'Spider-Boy' #1, on sale November 1.

by Marvel

With multiple sold-out printings of his key appearances and a mysterious backstory that’s gripped the imaginations of fans, Spider-Boy’s impact on the Marvel mythos is undeniable, and it’s bound to get even bigger when he headlines his very own solo series this November! 

Like many of Marvel’s hottest releases, SPIDER-BOY #1 will shine on comic stands with a Foil Variant Cover! Drawn by acclaimed artist Kaare Andrews, this new piece captures Spider-Man and Spider-Boy’s special bond that was forged over their countless adventures together—adventures that no one but Spider-Boy remembers!

Leaping from the pages of Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s blockbuster run of SPIDER-MAN, the series will finally reveal the startling origin of Bailey Briggs, Peter Parker’s long-lost sidekick. In addition, Spider-Boy’s very own rogues gallery will be introduced, including the mad scientist behind his creation! As Spider-Boy digs into his top-secret past, he’ll discover the shocking reason why everyone in the Marvel Universe has forgotten him and if there’s anything he can do to fix it! 

"Spider-Man isn't supposed to have a sidekick. That's just wrong on so many levels. And that is exactly why we are going to have so much fun with this," Slott explained. "Both this character—and this new title—are going to break all the rules. Bailey Briggs is going to have over-the-top adventures in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. He'll be facing off against a mix of both all-new villains and fan-favorite Spidey bad guys."

"The one thing we can promise you, whenever you pick up a copy of SPIDER-BOY, we are going to take the weirdest and wildest swings with every single story! Our goal is to get every reader to ask two questions: 'What in the hell did I just read?!' and 'When is the NEXT one coming out?!'" he added.

SPIDER-BOY #1 Foil Variant Cover by Kaare Andrews

SPIDER-BOY #1
Written by DAN SLOTT
Art by PACO MEDINA
Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Foil Variant Cover by KAARE ANDREWS
On Sale 11/1

Stay tuned for even more SPIDER-BOY #1 covers and a special first look!

Comics

The Official Marvel Guide to 'Loki: Agent of Asgard'

Podcasts

It's Time To Assemble For A New Season Of Marvel’s Original Podcast Series ‘Women Of Marvel’

Culture & Lifestyle

Disney Treasure Sets Sail with Worlds of Marvel Restaurant

Culture & Lifestyle

Scott Lang’s ‘Look Out for The Little Guy’ Is Available Now

Games

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Tracks Down Loki For All Time

