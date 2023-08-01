Marvel's Latest Breakout Star Leaps into His Destiny in New 'Spider-Boy' #1 Variant Covers

With multiple sold-out printings of his key appearances and a mysterious backstory that’s gripped the imaginations of fans, Spider-Boy’s impact on the Marvel mythos is undeniable, and it’s bound to get even bigger when he headlines his very own solo series this fall!

Leaping from the pages of Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s blockbuster run of SPIDER-MAN, the series will finally reveal the startling origin of Bailey Briggs, Peter Parker’s long-lost sidekick. In addition, Spider-Boy’s very own rogues gallery will be introduced, including the mad scientist behind his creation! As Spider-Boy digs into his top-secret past, he’ll discover the shocking reason why no one in the Marvel Universe remembers him and if there’s anything he can do to fix it!

Answers will have to wait, but in the meantime, fans can check out new variant covers for SPIDER-BOY #1 by two of the industry’s most inventive artists: David Aja and John Tyler Christopher. Aja’s stylish cover highlights the unique way Spider-Boy traverses the city while John Tyler Christopher’s cover breathtakingly depicts the young hero in the artist’s signature Negative Space style!

"Spider-Man isn't supposed to have a sidekick. That's just wrong on so many levels. And that is exactly why we are going to have so much fun with this," Slott explained. "Both this character—and this new title—are going to break all the rules. Bailey Briggs is going to have over-the-top adventures in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. He'll be facing off against a mix of both all-new villains and fan-favorite Spidey bad guys. The one thing we can promise you, whenever you pick up a copy of SPIDER-BOY, we are going to take the weirdest and wildest swings with every single story! Our goal is to get every reader to ask two questions: 'What in the hell did I just read?!' and 'When is the NEXT one coming out?!'"