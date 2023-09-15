Get Your First Look at the Sensational First Issue of Spider-Boy's Solo Series

It’s the era of Spider-Boy! After scoring multiple sold-out printings of his key appearances and gripping the imaginations of fans with his mysterious backstory, Spider-Man’s long-lost sidekick has landed his very own solo series.

Launching in November, SPIDER-BOY #1 will see co-creator Dan Slott and artist Paco Medina begin to unravel the startling origin behind Bailey Briggs, the young hero that the Marvel Universe forgot! Today, fans can see all the variant covers that will grace this highly-anticipated first issue, including Kaare Andrews’ special Foil Variant Cover, and get a sneak peek at never-before-seen interior artwork!

Leaping from the pages of Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s blockbuster run of SPIDER-MAN, it’s time for readers to experience the thrill of a Spider-Boy adventure! In addition to digging into Spider-Boy’s top-secret past and exploring the reason why no one in the world remembers him, the new series will unleash the insanity of Spider-Boy’s personal rogues gallery.

In the new preview pages, fans can see a classic Spidey team up against new foe Gutterball, as well as a faceoff against an animalistic henchman of Madame Monstrosity, the mad scientist behind Bailey’s transformation into Spider-Boy! This new villain claims to have played a role in the origins of a host of iconic Marvel baddies, and Bailey may regret digging into the dark truths behind his creation…

"Spider-Man isn't supposed to have a sidekick. That's just wrong on so many levels. And that is exactly why we are going to have so much fun with this," Slott explained. "Both this character—and this new title—are going to break all the rules. Bailey Briggs is going to have over-the-top adventures in the Spider-Man corner of the Marvel Universe. He'll be facing off against a mix of both all-new villains and fan-favorite Spidey bad guys."

"The one thing we can promise you, whenever you pick up a copy of SPIDER-BOY, we are going to take the weirdest and wildest swings with every single story! Our goal is to get every reader to ask two questions: 'What in the hell did I just read?!' and 'When is the NEXT one coming out?!'" he added.