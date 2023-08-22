Comics
Published August 22, 2023

Spider-Gwen Faces the Music in New 'Spider-Gwen: Smash' Series

Spider-Gwen's next era begins this December in Melissa Flores and Enid Balám's 'Spider-Gwen: Smash.'

by Marvel

This December, get caught in the twisted web of Earth-65’s Gwen Stacy in an all-new SPIDER-GWEN limited series! Announced last month at San Diego Comic-Con, the newly titled SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH will be written by Melissa Flores (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, WOMEN OF MARVEL) and drawn by Enid Balám (KATE BISHOP: HAWKEYE).  

One of the Spider-Verse’s biggest stars, Gwen Stacy—the Super Hero known as Ghost-Spider—will return to her native dimension for an action-packed music tour gone wrong! On the road, Gwen and fans alike will meet awesome new Earth-65 versions of popular heroes including music legends Dazzler and Lila Cheney, encounter deadly new villains, and more! 

The Mary Janes are off on a four-city tour as the opening act to one of Earth-65’s biggest rock bands! Gwen has promised the band that this big break will be all about the music. No web-slinging, just drums. But when a mysterious assassin targets the headliner, Gwen begins to wonder how she got this gig in the first place. 

"I am having the time of my life writing this limited series!” Flores shared. “Getting to explore Gwen Stacy's musical side as she goes on tour with the Mary Janes in her home dimension is a utter delight. Not only will the limits of Spider-Gwen's aka Ghost-Spider's powers be tested against some unexpected new enemies, but so will her relationships. There isn't an escape portal to another world when things get uncomfortable inside a tour bus!"

SPIDER-GWEN SMASH #1 cover by David Nakayama

SPIDER-GWEN SMASH #1 (OF 4)
Written by MELISSA FLORES
Art by ENID BALÁM
Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA
Variant Cover by ELIZABETH TORQUE
Foil Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO
On Sale 12/14

Check out the main cover by David Nakayama as well as a variant cover by Elizabeth Torque and Peach Momoko’s Foil Variant Cover. Stay tuned for more news about SPIDER-GWEN: SMASH in the months ahead!

Grab these comics and more at your local comic book shop! Or redeem then read your digital copy on the Marvel Unlimited app by using the code found in your print comic. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com.

To read your Marvel comics digitally, download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS and Android devices. Gain an expansive catalog of 30,000+ comics spanning Marvel Comics history, plus access your entire digital library including comics redeemed from print.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Vision Is the Last Avenger Standing in Jed Mackay and C.F. Villa's New 'Avengers' Arc

TV Shows

‘Ms. Marvel’ Wins TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Back to School 2023

Comics

Spider-Man 2099: Future Shock

Comics

August 16's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy)
1/
SPIDER-GWEN SMASH #1 cover by David Nakayama

Related

Comics

July 26's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Attend the Hellfire Gala, witness the Avengers' first Tribulation Event, behold the Maker's plans for the Ultimate Universe, and more in this week's Marvel Comics!

4 weeks ago

Culture & Lifestyle

SDCC 2023: Day 4 Recap

Exciting announcements at the Women of Marvel panel including 'Spider-Gwen: On Tour', 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' and more, a first glimpse at concept art from Marvel Studios' 'The Marvels', and an inside look at Artists' Alley!

1 month ago

Comics

SDCC 2023: The Women of Marvel Assemble at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Big news, an exclusive giveaway, and spotlight on Marvel's upcoming women-led projects! An all-new character-focused season of the Women of Marvel podcast returns in September, plus new comics 'Spider-Gwen: On Tour', 'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi', and more!

1 month ago

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions v40.1 Release Notes Introduce Silk and Kindred

Silk and Kindred enter the Contest! Watch them clash in the new Champion Reveal trailer!

1 month ago