Comics
Published December 21, 2022

Marvel's Stormbreakers Pay Homage to Famous Art Movements in New March Variant Covers

The next monthly collection of Marvel’s Stormbreakers Variant Covers are revealed.

by Marvel

Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 is here and bringing their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters! This year’s class features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold, and each month they’ll have a chance to flex their skills with an exciting themed variant cover collection. 

For March’s Stormbreakers Variant Covers, fans can see their favorite heroes in depictions inspired by art movements throughout history. A perfect spotlight of the raw talent embodied by these eight artists, these visually stunning and unique covers can be found on some of Marvel’s hottest titles. 

Here are the art movements each artist chose to celebrate:  

DOCTOR STRANGE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo

On Sale 3/1
AVENGERS #66 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini
HALLOWS' EVE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen
ROGUE & GAMBIT #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa 
SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein

on Sale 3/8
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua
X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande

on Sale 3/22
DOCTOR STRANGE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo

Check out their latest covers now and stay tuned for more Stormbreakers Variant Covers to be revealed in the coming months!

You can grab these comics and more digitally or at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops.

For digital comics, all purchases in the Marvel Comics app can be read on iPhone®, iPad® and select Android™ devices! Our smart-paneling feature provides an intuitive reader experience, ideal for all types of mobile device and tablet users! Download the app on iOS and Android now!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

2:18

Trailers & Extras

Meet Namor's Warriors | Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Stan Lee’s Cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Marvel's Stormbreakers Pay Homage to Famous Art Movements in New March Variant Covers

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

What You Need to Know for 'Sins of Sinister'

Movies

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse': First Poster Arrives in this Multiverse

In this article: Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Avengers, Rogue, Gambit, Ghost-Spider (Gwen Stacy), Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Wolverine (Laura Kinney)
1/
DOCTOR STRANGE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo

Related

Comics

Insomniac Unveils Beyond Amazing Variant Covers Inspired by 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

Inspired by 'Marvel's Spider-Man,' this Beyond Amazing variant cover program drops the video game character into iconic Spider-Man comic book covers.

3 hours ago

Comics

The Worst Things Norman Osborn Has Ever Done

As Norman struggles to find redemption in 'Gold Goblin,' revisit some of the worst crimes he ever committed against Spider-Man and the Marvel Universe.

10 hours ago

Comics

December 21's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Join the Avengers' last stand, witness Clea's reunion with Stephen Strange, spin a Dark Web with Black Cat, MJ, Ms. Marvel, and Gold Goblin, and more in this week's comics!

2 days ago

Comics

Every Marvel Masterworks on Sale Now

Stock up on digital collections featuring foundational Marvel stories on the Marvel Comics app!

5 days ago