Marvel's Stormbreakers Pay Homage to Famous Art Movements in New March Variant Covers
The next monthly collection of Marvel’s Stormbreakers Variant Covers are revealed.
Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 is here and bringing their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters! This year’s class features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold, and each month they’ll have a chance to flex their skills with an exciting themed variant cover collection.
For March’s Stormbreakers Variant Covers, fans can see their favorite heroes in depictions inspired by art movements throughout history. A perfect spotlight of the raw talent embodied by these eight artists, these visually stunning and unique covers can be found on some of Marvel’s hottest titles.
Here are the art movements each artist chose to celebrate:
- C.F. Villa: Mexican Muralism
- Elena Casagrande: Russian Fairytale Art
- Martin Coccolo: Pinturas Negras
- Lucas Werneck: Art Nouveau
- Jan Bazaldua: Surrealism
- Chris Allen: Dada
- Federico Vicentini: Pop Art
- Nic Klein: German Renaissance
On Sale 3/1
AVENGERS #66 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini
HALLOWS' EVE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen
ROGUE & GAMBIT #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck
SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa
SPIDER-MAN: UNFORGIVEN #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein
on Sale 3/8
AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #21 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua
X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande
on Sale 3/22
DOCTOR STRANGE #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo
Check out their latest covers now and stay tuned for more Stormbreakers Variant Covers to be revealed in the coming months!
