Marvel's Stormbreakers Pay Homage to Famous Art Movements in New March Variant Covers

Marvel's Stormbreakers Class of 2023 is here and bringing their incredible talents to your favorite comic series and characters! This year’s class features a diverse line-up of illustrators who are constantly breaking the mold, and each month they’ll have a chance to flex their skills with an exciting themed variant cover collection.

For March’s Stormbreakers Variant Covers, fans can see their favorite heroes in depictions inspired by art movements throughout history. A perfect spotlight of the raw talent embodied by these eight artists, these visually stunning and unique covers can be found on some of Marvel’s hottest titles.

Here are the art movements each artist chose to celebrate: