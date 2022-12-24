Comics
Published December 24, 2022

Get in the Holiday Spirit with an All-New Recipe from Infinity Comics’ T.E.S.T. Kitchen

Whip up Chef Anna’s super-simple chocolate cookies for a treat everyone can enjoy!

by Robyn Belt

Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It's your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips.

TEST Kitchen Holiday Infinity Special

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: The Season One finale to Marvel’s culinary crossover series arrives in T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HOLIDAY SPECIAL INFINITY COMIC #1Tony Stark gives Chef Anna Ameyama the perfect gift, but one that will spark questions about her future. Featuring a recipe for a delicious and easy to make treat for any holiday celebration! (Hint: it features chocolate!)

[RELATED‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’ Infinity Comic Embraces the Culinary Arts]

Super-simple chocolate cookie recipe.
Read T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HOLIDAY SPECIAL INFINITY COMIC #1 by Paul Eschbach and E.J. Su on the Marvel Unlimited app now, and try making Chef Anna’s scrumptious holiday treats for yourself!

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, Iron Man (Tony Stark)

