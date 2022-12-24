Get in the Holiday Spirit with an All-New Recipe from Infinity Comics’ T.E.S.T. Kitchen
Whip up Chef Anna’s super-simple chocolate cookies for a treat everyone can enjoy!
Have you tried Marvel Unlimited yet? It’s your all-access pass to over 30,000 Marvel comics at your fingertips. Start your 7-day free trial, or sign up with plans as low as $9.99 a month.
New on the Marvel Unlimited app: The Season One finale to Marvel’s culinary crossover series arrives in T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HOLIDAY SPECIAL INFINITY COMIC #1! Tony Stark gives Chef Anna Ameyama the perfect gift, but one that will spark questions about her future. Featuring a recipe for a delicious and easy to make treat for any holiday celebration! (Hint: it features chocolate!)
Read T.E.S.T. KITCHEN HOLIDAY SPECIAL INFINITY COMIC #1 by Paul Eschbach and E.J. Su on the Marvel Unlimited app now, and try making Chef Anna’s scrumptious holiday treats for yourself!
Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.
