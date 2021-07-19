Spider-Man Goes Non-Stop, Hell’s Kitchen Gets a New Defender, and Black Cat Steals for Immortality

New this week on MU: The setting is New York City in NON-STOP SPIDER-MAN (2021) #2, the second issue in a fan-favorite run by Joe Kelly, Chris Bachalo, Marcio Menyz, and more. Set against a backdrop of skyscrapers, helicopters, and huge rumbling cars, Spider-Man: Peter Parker scrappily web-swings across Manhattan to protect his fellow students at Empire State University. And, with this week’s issue, some familiar faces introduce their fists to Spider-Man's face as the plot thickens like a brick of plastic explosives.

Something horrible is happening to Spider-Man’s friends. And their current fates are a ticking time bomb...

See the full list of new comics on MU this week, and dive into more of the top comic stories we’re reading right now.

NEW ON JULY 19

The truth is finally out: Elektra is Daredevil! Having taken up the cowl and the club in Matt Murdock's absence (i.e. prison sentence), Elektra, the deadliest assassin in the Marvel Universe, has a long road ahead as she works to protect the legacy of the Man Without Fear. Old foes. New faces. Lost loves. You won’t believe what secrets superstar creators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto have up their sleeves...