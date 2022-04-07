The Many Faces of Khonshu

Khonshu is one of the Gods of Celestial Heliopolis and was part of the Ancient Egyptian pantheon (he’s based on a real-world deity of the same name, who’s sometimes referred to using variations of the name, like Khonsu and Khons, among others.)

While in Thebes, he had a run-in there with Kang the Conqueror, when Kang showed up trying to gain dominion over time (as one does). In fact, due to some time travel shenanigans, Khonshu has rubbed shoulders with both Kang and Marc Spector at various points throughout history.

But his history with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes goes even farther back. Offended after not being offered membership in the Stone Age Avengers, he chose the first known Moon Knight to act as his avatar, enforce his will on Earth, and serve as an antagonist to the heroes. This was necessary due to the fact that the ancient gods could only partially manifest themselves in an Earthly form. The creation of the first Moon Knight led to the formation of the Cult of Khonshu and the long line of succeeding Moon Knights who would follow.

Khonshu also participated in the history of the Roman Empire, the Vikings, and the American Revolution. His Moon Knights during those times included a gladiator, a Viking, and a patriot, respectively.