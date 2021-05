Who Is Moon Knight?

Moon Knight: a lunar legionnaire and the living avatar of a god. Steven Grant: a charming millionaire socialite. Jake Lockley: a hard-edged, cab-driving informant. And Marc Spector: the man, and mercenary, behind it all.

An Avenger, an anti-hero, and the occasional something-much-more-anti-to-a-hero, Moon Knight is a difficult character to crack thanks to a complex origin.

Take a look back at this crescent-clad crusader’s comic history on Marvel Unlimited, from his earliest appearances to his latest Avengers run. Here are the fast facts on Moon Knight, AKA Marc Spector:

WHO IS MARC SPECTOR?