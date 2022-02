The Skrulls Invade The Marvel Universe In New Variant Covers

The Skrulls’ latest takeover begins! Adorning the covers of your favorite ongoing series, see Marvel’s biggest heroes revealed as undercover Skrulls in new artwork this May! Crafted by the industry’s leading artists, these stunning pieces showcase just how devious Marvel Universe’s greatest cosmic foes can be. And later this year, fans can expect the Skrulls to take center stage once more in writer Ryan North and artist Francesco Mobili’s SECRET INVASION, an upcoming limited series starring Nick Fury and Maria Hill that calls back to the iconic 2008 crossover event!

Check out the first batch of SKRULL VARIANT COVERS below and collect them all throughout the month of May!