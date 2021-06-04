7 Things to Know About Jessica Drew (Spider-Woman)
Get to know Jessica Drew who has gone on to work as a spy, private detective, and Super Hero!
What can we say about Jessica Drew; she's been it all.
Get ready for a crash course on the Super Hero known as Spider-Woman!
1. DEBUT
Created by Archie Goodwin and Marie Severin, Spider-Woman made her debut in MARVEL SPOTLIGHT #32, which involved no memories of her past, working with Hydra, and a deadly confrontation with Nick Fury!
With the success of her arrival in the Marvel universe, Jessica Drew would go on to headline 50 issues in her own solo, self-titled series, SPIDER-WOMAN.
2. ORIGINS
How exactly did Jessica gain her spidey-powers?
As a young child, Jessica traveled with her parents, Dr. Jonathan Drew and Miriam Drew, to Mount Wundagore in Transia. Over the course of several years, Jessica became ill as a result of longtime exposure to the uranium her father was researching. Dr. Drew and his research partner Dr. Herbert Wyndham (fyi, he would later become the High Evolutionary) saved Jessica's life by injecting her with a spider-derived serum and placing her in a genetic accelerator for several decades. However, when she was finally cured, she had only aged into her early teens. And she now possessed super human powers—a result of the combination of the radiation poisoning and the spider-serum.
3. Spider-Abilities
Jessica Drew has all the perks of being a spider-hero, including enhanced strength, endurance, speed, reflexes, muscular density, and the uncanny ability to stick to any surface. In addition, she's a master at bioelectric generation, meaning she can produce powerful blasts of energy. And let's not forget pheromone generation via her "Spider-Aura," which can net out positive and negative effects.
As for non-spider-related abilities, she's a keen private investigator, a skilled hand-to-hand combatant, bounty hunter, talented marksman, and super agent thanks to her time working for a handful of intelligence agencies.
4. SPIDER-SHOW!
If that isn't impressive enough, our girl Jessica had her own cartoon series in 1979, Spider-Woman! You can watch the series on Disney+ now!
5. SPIDER-MOM
According to current series writer Karla Pacheco, it's way harder to being a mom to a super-powered baby than being an Avenger.
6. Spider-Women and Spider-Crews
While Jessica prefers to be on her own, she's been known to dabble with some pretty heavy names in the Marvel Universe including, the Avengers, that one time with Hydra, the New Avengers, Lady Liberators, S.H.I.E.L.D., S.W.O.R.D., Secret Avengers, and the Spider-Army/Web-Warriors.
Also, Jessica Drew wasn't the only Spider-Woman, literally. There was also Julia Carpenter, Mattie Franklin, Charlotte Witter, Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, and Mayday Parker. It's good to be a Spider-Woman!
7. spider-woman music video
We're quite certain this official music video speaks for itself. You're welcome.
