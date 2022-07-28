'Venom' Gives Bedlam a Familiar Face

Bedlam Revealed

After escaping, Dylan, Venom, and Sleeper tried to hide in a small town where he stayed with a reformed biker gang leader. However, this relative stability was shattered when Dylan and Venom attacked a rival group, setting off a wave of fiery violence. This violence also drew the attention of Bedlam, who was hunting Dylan for Meridius. Bedlam quickly overpowered Venom and brutally attacked him, seemingly revealing himself to be Eddie Brock in VENOM (2021) #7.

Although Bedlam debuted fighting other symbiotes in the Garden of Time, Meridius released the violent creature, another apparent King in Black, in the modern day as part of his multi-pronged effort to encourage the Venom symbiote’s evolution. Using his abilities to travel through time, Meridius personally orchestrated several elements of the Absent Throne’s attack on the Brocks. Beyond unleashing Bedlam, this King in Black effectively rebuilt the Life Foundation, restored Carlton Drake, threatened Eddie in space, and posed as Eddie to capture Dylan at the start of the series.

As all of this was going on, Eddie sat at the end of time until his nascent time-traveling powers sent him back to the 602nd century, where he took over a symbiote that served Kang the Conqueror. After Eddie fought his way through Kang’s forces, the Avengers villain welcomed the confused Brock into his command center as a friend. When he saw this, Kang realized that this was their first meeting and sparred with Eddie as he hinted at the future of their friendship. After stabilizing Eddie’s position in the timestream, Kang even offered to show Brock how to use his time-travel abilities. Kang helped Eddie think differently about nonlinear interaction with the timestream and how to foster its development.

Despite those hints of friendship, Kang appears to be working in cahoots with Meridius. Even as Eddie tried to save Dylan through time travel, he played into the Absent Throne’s plans. After outmaneuvering Eddie at every turn, Meridius took control of Eddie as he bounced around the timestream and trapped him within Bedlam. Feeling consumed by the familiar rage of the symbiote, Eddie can only watch helplessly as Bedlam’s tendrils try to kill his son and force Venom’s next evolution. Caught in the Meridius’ web of plans, the future of Eddie Brock and Venom looks more uncertain than ever before.