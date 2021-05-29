Who is Kraven the Hunter?

Kraven, bestie to Squirrel Girl

If you can't imagine Kraven being besties with Squirrel Girl, then you don't know a thing about Miss Doreen Green. Having crossed paths several times before, they developed a mutual respect for one another. In fact, Doreen believes deep down there is good within Kraven.

Instead of kicking his butt, Squirrel Girl tries to get at the root of Kraven's problem — Spidey. She proposes that he can't beat Spidey, but that he can't lose to him either. If he has to continue through life unable to die or earn the death he thinks he deserves, it's time he seeks out more dangerous prey. Because Spidey ain't it, mate. New mission: hunt underwater monsters. Giganto, Kraken, giant squids. It's time to take to the sea.

Later on, Squirrel Girl has Kraven join her and her friends in a couple of hangs, including partaking in an escape room. To cement their friendship, Doreen reveals her civilian identity to Kraven (but he already knew).

Ruining the mood, the local authorities ended up arresting Squirrel Girl, Kraven, and their friends for resisting arrest. While on trial, Squirrel Girl and her friends were able to prove their innocence, whereas Kraven could not prove himself a not-guilty person. Doreen tried to convince Kraven to become her crime-fighting partner to show his goodness, but he declined in order to work on himself on his own terms. All's not lost though, because he told her he'll take her up on her offer at another time.