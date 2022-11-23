The X-Men's Pivotal Alternate Timelines

In many timelines, the X-Men’s future doesn’t end well. From mutant-hunting Sentinels to world-conquering villains like Apocalypse, Marvel’s mutants have faced an onslaught of enemies in dark timelines where they seem doomed to become an endangered species or lose their closest friends. Now, starting in January, SINS OF SINISTER will explore three eras of a future where Mister Sinister sees his never-ending plans come to fruition.

Before Mister Sinister takes over the X-Men’s future, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable alternate timelines and possible futures from Marvel’s mutant history.

DAYS OF FUTURE PAST

“Days of Future Past” was the first alternate timeline the X-Men encountered, and it is still one of the darkest. As revealed in UNCANNY X-MEN (1963) #141-142 by Chris Claremont and John Byrne, the assassinations of Senator Robert Kelly, Moira MacTaggert, and Charles Xavier led to a wave of anti-mutant hysteria and the reactivation of the Sentinel Program. While mutant-hunting machines like Nimrod took over North America, a ragtag group of X-Men – including an aged Wolverine and Rachel Summers, the child of Cyclops and Jean Grey – tried to save a world that hated and feared them more than ever.