Comics
Published April 4, 2022

The “X-Men: Green” Story Continues in Anthology Series ‘X-Men Unlimited’

Issues #29-33 of the Infinity Comics series will follow Nature Girl and her crew in a new five-part arc.

by Robyn Belt

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Writer Karla Pacheco teams with artists Emilio Laiso and Rachelle Rosenberg in issues X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #29-33, the second arc of the “X-Men: Green” storyline following Nature Girl and her crusade for Krakoa.

X-Men Unlimited #29 continues the X-Men: Green storyline.

The latest arc in the fan-favorite anthology series picks up from the story first told in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #5-12 by Gerry Duggan and Laiso. Nature Girl and Curse, fresh off their imprisonment (and escape) from Krakoa, are determined to continue their mission to eliminate any human threat against the natural world. Commandeering a ship with the mind-controlling Sauron and former police dog Saoirse at their side, the foursome must adapt as a crew to track down a lead from the MaraudersPyro. Their first targets? A pack of whale hunters looking to hit it big. While their true whereabouts may be unknown to the Quiet Council, how long can Nature Girl and her radical renegades expect to go unnoticed? Especially once they attract the attention of a certain sea-dwelling sea-lord...

Read new chapters of the “X-Men: Green” storyline weekly on the Marvel Unlimited app, with new issues released on Monday. And, get your first look at the new five-story arc here!

Nature Girl answers the whale calls.
Nature Girl and her team vow to protect the whales.
Nature Girl and team swoop in to stop whale hunters.

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics from Marvel's top creators. You’ll also gain instant access to 29,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

Follow Marvel Unlimited on Twitter and Facebook to stay tuned in to weekly announcements, articles, and more, all at @MarvelUnlimited. Follow us today to join the conversation with thousands of fellow fans, and let us know what you’re reading!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

March 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Super Hero High Fashion Is on Full Display in This Year's Hellfire Gala Covers

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Celebrate the Women of Marvel with These Free Comics

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

The Multiverse Opens Up for 'Morbius'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Looks For His Contact Lens In New Mind-Bending Clip

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel Unlimited, Infinity Comics, X-Men, Sauron, Namor

Related

Comics

April 6's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Embrace your inner punk, witness New York City's last stand against Mayor Wilson Fisk and more in this week's new comics!

5 hours ago

Comics

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This April

Spider-Man: Ben Reilly stars in a classic adventure, She-Hulk calls the shots in a new solo series, and Kang takes on time itself.

3 days ago

Comics

Ann Nocenti Reunites With Mojo, Longshot, and More of Her Iconic Creations in X-Men Legends #3

Ann Nocenti teams up with artist Javier Pina in 'X-Men Legends' #3, on sale this July.

3 days ago

Comics

'Marvel's Voices': Lorraine Cink on Finding Herself Within the Panels

The host of our favorite Marvel shows talks about discovering her powers when she gave up on fitting in a mold.

4 days ago