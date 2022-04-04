The “X-Men: Green” Story Continues in Anthology Series ‘X-Men Unlimited’

The latest arc in the fan-favorite anthology series picks up from the story first told in X-MEN UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC #5-12 by Gerry Duggan and Laiso. Nature Girl and Curse, fresh off their imprisonment (and escape) from Krakoa, are determined to continue their mission to eliminate any human threat against the natural world. Commandeering a ship with the mind-controlling Sauron and former police dog Saoirse at their side, the foursome must adapt as a crew to track down a lead from the Marauders’ Pyro. Their first targets? A pack of whale hunters looking to hit it big. While their true whereabouts may be unknown to the Quiet Council, how long can Nature Girl and her radical renegades expect to go unnoticed? Especially once they attract the attention of a certain sea-dwelling sea-lord...

Read new chapters of the “X-Men: Green” storyline weekly on the Marvel Unlimited app, with new issues released on Monday. And, get your first look at the new five-story arc here!