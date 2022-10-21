'X-Treme X-Men' #1 First Look Reunites the Team
In a special first look at Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca's 'X-Treme X-Men' #1, the team comes to Kitty's aid after she suffers a psychic attack.
The X-Treme X-Men are back in business.
In X-TREME X-MEN (2022) #1 by Chris Claremont and Salvador Larroca, a powerful psychic attack on Kitty Pryde will bring the team back together. Even so, the combined might of Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Rachel Summers, Storm, and Wolverine may not be enough to stop Ogun and his insidious new plan. After this, the X-Men may never be the same!
A special first look at the issue shows Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Lockheed, and Wolverine emerging through a portal, much to the delight of Kitty, Rachel, and Storm. In one page, Rachel dives into Wolverine's mind, dredging up memories of Ogun, while another page explores Kitty's memories of martial arts training. Finally, after the team suits up, tensions flare between them.
See the team's tense reunion in a special first look at X-TREME X-MEN #1 below!
X-TREME X-MEN #1
Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT
Art by SALVADOR LARROCA
Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA
On Sale 11/30
Do the X-Men have what it takes to stop Ogun once and for all? Find out in X-TREME X-MEN #1, on sale November 30!
