Published August 9, 2022

Marvel Mission: ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’s’ Tonkatsu Torta

Whip up the recipe that’s featured in the debut issue of this brand-new Infinity Comics series!

by Marvel
Time to get cooking!

T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #1—the kickoff issue to an all-new monthly series from Marvel Unlimited’s Infinity Comics lineup—features recipes that will transform readers into culinary Super Heroes! Written by Michelin Star chef Paul Eschbach with art by E.J. Su, T.E.S.T. KITCHEN follows high-end chef Anna Ameyama and her appetizing adventures. And, each issue of this vertical, app-exclusive series features a recipe by Eschbach himself!

[RELATEDChef Anna Ameyama Is a Culinary Super Hero in Infinity Comics Series 'T.E.S.T. Kitchen']

Now, make the tonkatsu torta that wowed Iron Man and got Anna Ameyama hired as Stark Industries' head chef!

Grab the full recipe below, head to the kitchen, and show us what you’ve got! You have one month to complete your task. Post your photo or video on Instagram or Twitter with the #MarvelMission hashtag for the chance to be featured in our round-up of favorites!

Anna's tonkatsu torta
And, read the full story starring culinary wonder Anna Ameyama in T.E.S.T. KITCHEN INFINITY COMIC #1, only on the Marvel Unlimited app!

Download the Marvel Unlimited app for iOS or Android devices now for more vertical comics starring favorite Marvel characters. You’ll also gain instant access to 30,000+ digital issues spanning 80 years of Marvel Comics.

