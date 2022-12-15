Over 500 Props & Costumes From 'Marvel’s Defenders Saga' To Be Auctioned By Propstore In January

Highlights of the upcoming auction that fans and collectors can bid on with estimated sale prices include:

Matt Murdock's Stunt Red Daredevil Costume with Stunt Billy Club from Marvel’s Daredevil (Est. $20,000 - $40,000)

Elektra Natchios’ Stunt Defenders Costume with Black Sky Coat and Stunt Wakizashi from Marvel’s The Defenders (Est. $5,000 - $10,000)

Jessica Jones' Gelden Reveal Costume with Stunt Leather Jacket, Scarf, and Gloves from Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Est. $5,000 - $10,000)

Misty Knight’s Cybernetic Arm from Marvel’s Luke Cage (Est. $5,000 - $10,000)

Elektra Natchios' Pair of Bloodied Silver Sais from Marvel’s The Defenders (Est. $3,000 - $6,000)

1948 Iron Fist Mask from Marvel’s Iron Fist (Est. $2,000 - $4,000)

Luke Cage’s Piranha Protection Costume from Marvel’s Luke Cage (Est. $1,500 - $3,000)

Colleen Wing's Stunt Katana and Chinese Guard's Metal Sword from Marvel’s Iron Fist (Est. $1,500 - $3,000)

Wilson Fisk’s Hallucination Costume from Marvel’s Daredevil (Est. $1,000 - $2,000)

Trish Walker's Vengeful Hellcat Costume from Marvel’s Jessica Jones (Est. $1,000 - $2,000)

"Trial of the Century" Newspaper, Frank Castle's Skull X-Ray, Castle Family Photo, and Envelope from Marvel’s The Punisher (Est. $1,000 - $2,000)

Frank Castle's David Lieberman Introduction Components and Army Base Attack Costume from Marvel’s The Punisher (Est. $1,000 - $2,000)

In celebration of Luke Cage’s first comic book appearance 50 years ago in Hero for Hire #1, Propstore is offering a free chance to win one of two Luke Cage Hoodies from the production of Marvel’s Luke Cage to two winners who register for the auction. Complete contest rules can be found at: www.propstore.com/marvel . Additionally, Marvel Insiders will have a chance to earn 20,000 Marvel Insider points by registering for the auction.

Chuck Costas, VP of Business Development & Marketing for Propstore, commented on the upcoming auction, “Propstore is excited to once again work with Marvel Entertainment to bring fans this Marvel Television Online Auction with over 500 fresh-to-market pieces featuring Marvel’s Street-Level Heroes that have never been offered before including, for the first time, Elektra’s comic book-inspired costume from Marvel’s The Defenders. This is Propstore’s broadest offering of props, costumes, and set dec items from different Marvel series all in one auction so don’t miss out!”

Brian Crosby, Director of Themed Entertainment Development for Marvel Entertainment, spoke about the upcoming auction, “We’re excited to offer Marvel fans an opportunity to own an authentic piece of the Marvel Universe from these six ground-breaking Marvel Television series. The legacy of these characters have always had a special place in our hearts, and we hope these pieces bring as much excitement and joy to fans as they did when they first appeared on screen.”