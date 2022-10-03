Marvel Contest of Champions Drops v36.3 Release Notes Including Spider-Man, Spot and Doctor Doom

Spotted Dimension Rifts

The Spot has made off with all of Deadpool’s Halloween Candy! Log in every day to help recover Candy by shaking down The Spot’s villainous co-conspirators. This will allow you to gain access to The Spotted Dimension where you can recover as much Candy as you can carry, and maybe make off with some extra juicy rewards while you’re at it!

Incursions Update - Castle Doom

Enter Castle Doom and prove yourself against Victor von Doom! Ultron and his Drones are gone, and taking his place will be Doctor Doom and Iron Man (Infamous), as well as a legion of Doom Bots! Play by yourself, or with a Friend!

Summoners will now have the choice to TAKE ON INCURSIONS ALONE! New Champions and Buffs await to challenge you and your Champions! Only the bravest Summoners would dare enter the newest difficulty level, Sector 9!

Earn more rewards than ever before, as Summoners can now earn rewards from their Top 3 sectors, instead of their top 2!

