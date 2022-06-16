Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Wiccan and Hulkling

This month, America Chavez will also get in on the action, fighting alongside Hulkling and Wiccan and adding some power to their fights as Strikers. Her fellow Young Avengers will be more than happy to lend a hand in all the challenges she will face, proving they have what it takes to become America's All Stars.

In addition to their MARVEL Contest of Champions debut, Wiccan and Hulkling are the stars of their very own comic, HULKLING & WICCAN #1 by Josh Trujillo and Jodi Nishijima. In this story, Hulkling and Wiccan have found their happily ever after at last… or have they? When a magical artifact shows them the paths not taken in life and love, Billy and Teddy must find their way back to each other—that is, if they'll even want to. Find out for yourself in HULKLING & WICCAN #1, on sale now.

Hulkling and Wiccan are available for downloading now on MARVEL Contest of Champions on iOS and Android devices!

