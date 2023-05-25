MARVEL SNAP Explained: Who Is the High Evolutionary?

There are several cards in MARVEL SNAP that have effects that reduce the Power of an opponent’s line-up. At 2-Cost, Hazmat is a cheap card with an On Reveal that gives everything on the board -1 Power. One of the most common cards paired with her is Luke Cage, who prevents the Power of his player’s cards from being reduced. For those that don’t want to use up two slots, Spider-Woman is a powerful late-game character that gives all enemy cards at a location -1 Power.

For those looking at cards that help save Energy, Electro, Wave, and Sera are all potential choices. Wave is a particularly good option, as she changes the Cost of all cards in both player’s hands to 4 on the next turn, making it easier to get Hulk out early and benefit from his ability. They can also be combined with Sunspot and She-Hulk, who benefit from a player ending a turn with unspent Energy.

There are no real direct counters for High Evolutionary, and there are no locations that really benefit or hurt him. Instead, defeating a High Evolutionary-based deck means focusing on the specific cards he empowers. In that case, the strongest counters are Luke Cage and Cosmo, since they stifle the deck’s Power reduction and On Reveal effects, respectively. Shang-Chi can also work to take out cards that get too powerful.