Marvel's Midnight Suns Opens Preorders With Venomous New Trailer Announcement

In Marvel’s Midnight Suns, darkness has fallen on the Marvel Universe, but our heroes aren’t going down without a fight.

As revealed today in an all-new trailer for the tactical RPG game, 2K and Marvel Entertainment’s Midnight Suns is now available for preorder on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store for an October 7, 2022 release. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will be available at a later date.

From Firaxis Games, the studio that brought you the Civilization and XCOM franchises, Marvel’s Midnight Suns embraces the supernatural side of the Marvel Universe. When Lilith and her demonic horde join forces with Hydra, an unlikely team of Super Heroes will rise up under your leadership as The Hunter. As The Hunter, your job is to unite legends like Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade and build the team that will serve as Earth's last line of defense against the underworld – but you better hope they can put aside their differences in the face of this growing apocalyptic threat.

The latest trailer for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which debuted at Summer Games Fest 2022, also reveals the addition of two more unlockable heroes, including Spider-Man, as well Lilith’s corrupted army: the Fallen versions of Venom, Sabretooth, Scarlet Witch, and the Hulk.