Games
Published November 16, 2022

Tune into the Livestream of Marvel's Midnight Suns: Live Among the Legends

Streaming today 11/16 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Twitch and YouTube!

by Marika Hashimoto
Marvel's Midnight Suns

We're back, Marvelites! As we get closer to the highly anticipated December 2, 2022 release of Marvel's Midnight Suns, you can tune into a series of livestreams, available to view on Twitch and YouTube!

This time, Marvel's Midnight Suns developers will be on stream to talk about the Hunter character (your unique Marvel hero). With Hunter, there is plenty of playstyle flexibility and customization, which you can check out in the demonstration. Get ready for a closer look as we take a deep dive into the RPG layer with a walkthrough of the Abbey (your Marvel home base). Learn about the various upgrades, currencies and customizations that will be available in-game, as well as the friendship system, hangouts and combos. All of these will impact the combat layer, so listen closely to what the developers have to share!

Tune in today (11/16)  at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Twitch and YouTube to catch the third livestream: "Live Among the Legends"!

If you haven't already checked out the first and second livestreams, this is the perfect time to catch up! Watch them now before the game drops on December 2, 2022 and you'll have all the tips and tricks you'll need to master the game right from the beginning.

You can also catch the final Developer Livestream on 11/29 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Twitch and YouTube. Don't miss it!

Marvel's Midnight Suns

For the latest news on Marvel's Midnight Suns, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

In this article: Marvel's Midnight Suns

