Games
Published September 1, 2023

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream to Win the First 7-Star Gladiator

Live on Twitch at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on September 1!

by Marika Hashimoto
Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream to Win the First 7-Star Gladiator

Summoners!

Our next official Marvel Contest of Champions livestream will be on Friday September 1st at 9AM PT / 12PM ET over at twitch.tv/Kabam—and you are NOT going to want to miss it!

Join host, Jax to discuss Cap’s Enlistment Event, changes to monthly Event Quests, something new and beautiful for Relics AND everything you need to know about your Summoner’s Choice 2023 winner: GLADIATOR!

We'll also be giving away a 7-Star Selector (more info during the stream) and 3 Triple Passes for the Summer Double Track.

Don't miss it—watch the MCOC livestream to learn about new content plans for summer and fall! Head over to twitch.tv/Kabam and follow us now!

 

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on X for more!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti Share Secrets Behind Their New Marvel Mythology in 'G.O.D.S.' First Look

Comics

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Iman Vellani Rocks Kamala Khan's Whole World in 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Who Is Silver Surfer? The Official Marvel Guide

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The History of the Hellfire Club

Comics

Behold Peach Momoko's Haunting Vision of the Marvel Universe in New Nightmare Variant Covers

In this article: Marvel Contest of Champions, Gladiator (Kallark)

Related

1:44

Trailers & Extras

Echoes in Eternity | Gladiator and Iron Man | Marvel Contest of Champions

Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice Champion, Gladiator joins The Contest and a surprise Champion gets a total upgrade! Check out their animations in the newest Champion Reveal Trailer! https://marvelbattle.onelink.me/cPwS/jzm7axq6

1 day ago

Games

Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from August 2023

Get the highlights from all the exciting news to come out of Marvel Games this month!

1 week ago

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions v41.0 Release Notes Introduce Photon and Vox

Photon and Vox enter the Contest! Watch for the Vanishing Point in the new Champion Reveal trailer!

3 weeks ago

2:01

Trailers & Extras

Vanishing Point | Photon & Vox Champion Reveal | Marvel Contest of Champions

A great evil is breaking out of the Kyln and Photon is the only thing standing it its way. Who are the Vox and what plans have they got in The Battlerealm? Photon and Vox enter The Battlerealm.

3 weeks ago