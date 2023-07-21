Gear
Published July 21, 2023

SDCC 2023: Funko Reveals New Holiday Pops

How about Christmas in July?

by Marvel
Christmas in July? Almost! During Funko's big event at San Diego Comic-Con — Funko Fundays — the pop culture retailer revealed a handful of new Pops coming soon just bursting with holiday cheer (except for Wolverine, of course). 

Joining the ever-growing collection of holiday-themed Funkos, for 2023 a few new ones join in the festivities, with Spider-Man and Deadpool sporting cozy sweaters, Iron Man coming along with a bag full of toys, She-Hulk decked out with elf ears, and Wolverine just hoping to come in out of the cold (ba humbub!). Pending final license approval, be on the lookout for these new Pops to hit shelves later this year! 

Looking for more Marvel at SDCC 2023? Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Find all of Marvel’s panels for 2023 here!

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23.

SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

SDCC 2023: 'X-Men Blue: Origins' #1 Reveals the Truth Behind Nightcrawler's Birth

SDCC 2023: Marvel Announces Its Next Major Crossover Event—Gang War

SDCC 2023: All the Best Marvel Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2023

'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight

In this article: San Diego Comic-Con 2023

