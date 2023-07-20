SDCC 2023: Marvel and GNC Collaborate on First-of-its-Kind Fitness Product

Today, GNC announced a collaboration with Marvel for the launch of its new line of GNC Pro Performance® 100% Whey Protein, inspired by Marvel’s Avengers. This year marks 60 years of the iconic Super Hero team and this collection highlights some of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including: Captain America, Iron Man, and Black Panther.

With delicious, show-stopping new flavors like Star-Spangled Birthday Cake, High-Flying S’mores, and Royal Caramel Cookie, the collection encourages individuals to unleash their inner Super Hero and take steps towards a healthy lifestyle. This collaboration supports Marvel’s continued focus on enhancing active lifestyles, while further connecting fans with its iconic characters, through its Marvel Fit initiative.

As the basic kick-starter for lean muscle repair, 100% Whey helps users achieve maximum wellness and athletic performance by supporting a healthier metabolism and lean muscle when used in conjunction with an exercise program. The formula is packed with 24 grams of high-quality whey protein, containing all nine essential amino acids to support your overall wellness and performance goals.

“We are thrilled to work with Marvel to inspire those looking to maximize performance, enhance overall fitness efforts, and harness their own Super Hero strength,” said Amrita DuttaGupta, VP, Global Brands at GNC. “Inspired by the strength and power of Marvel’s beloved Super Heroes, our new line of fan-favorite Pro Performance 100% Whey Protein gives our customers the fuel they need for their own journey to a healthy and active lifestyle.”

This week, the product launches during San Diego Comic-Con. At the Petco Park Interactive Zone Thursday, July 20-Sunday, July 23, GNC and Marvel fans are invited to experience how their own origin story starts by sampling the new flavors and experiencing a supercharged GNC training facility - complete with a strength-defying photobooth, collectible giveaways, and Marvel-inspired arcade games. All customers who purchase the new products will receive a Marvel digital collectible.

The new Marvel-inspired flavors are available at GNC stores nationwide and online. Fans can also look forward to additional flavors that will continue to roll out in the coming months.

Looking for more Marvel at SDCC 2023? Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Find all of Marvel’s panels for 2023 here!

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.com, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch.