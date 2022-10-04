Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 New York Comic Con Panels, Booth Events and Livestream

Tune-in to Marvel.com Livestream Broadcasts for Around-the-clock Coverage!

Marvel Entertainment is heading to New York Comic Con with all-star panels, stage shows, exclusive announcements, fan favorite talent signings, and unforgettable fan experiences at the Marvel booth all starting Thursday, October 6 through Sunday, October 9. Now, Marvel is thrilled to unveil its official convention-exclusive merchandise, booth schedules, signing schedules, and more!



Stop by the Marvel booth (#2057) for giveaways, signings, and check out Marvel's merch booth (#2261) for must-have New York Comic Con merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more!

In collaboration with Marvel, fans will be able to experience one-of-a-kind activations and promotions from partners at the booth including:

A closer look at Marvel premium digital collectibles and more from VeVe.

A Target/Black Panther photo opportunity to celebrate Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. If you can’t be there in person, follow the action on Marvel Live! presented by Target!

An exclusive reveal of a wax figure going to the MARVEL Hall of Heroes at Madame Tussauds New York complete with photo opportunities with the brand-new figure and Black Panther.

And more!



Marvel Merchandise

Fans will want to stop by the official Marvel store (right next to the main marvel booth) for convention-exclusive merchandise including t-shirts, spirit jerseys, comic book variants, and more! Apparel includes fan favorites like X-Men, Spider-Man, Ghost Rider, and the lovable Jeff the Land Shark. Celebrate Spider-Man’s anniversary with a special edition mystery pin set. There are a total of 8 pins, be sure to collect them all!



The Marvel store variant comics include:

CARNAGE #6 PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT

X-TERMINATORS #1 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL VARIANT



Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus subscribers will also be eligible this year for a free exclusive one-of-a-kind Ant-Man #4 variant by Nao Fuji featuring Ant-Man and Marvel’s latest breakout star, Jeff the Land Shark! In order to redeem the comic, fans must come to the Marvel booth (#2261) at the Marvel Unlimited section and show their Marvel Unlimited membership plan screen within the Marvel Unlimited app or order confirmation for a Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus membership. One comic per member, comics are available while supplies last. And for fans who sign up for a Marvel Unlimited subscription plan at the booth, they will receive an exclusive pin, patch, or action figure, while supplies last! Fans should make sure they’ve signed up for Marvel Insider* to have the chance to earn tens of thousands of points with special codes at Marvel panels and trivia questions at the Marvel merchandise booth.



Marvel Panel Giveaways

In addition to variant comics at the merch booth, be sure to attend the MARVEL COMICS: MARVEL FANFARE panel on Friday, October 7, where attendees will receive a stunning color-focus sketch variant cover of Miracleman #0. See the heroic primary colors of the title character’s costume pop on this one-of-a-kind one-shot cover!

On Saturday, October 8, attendees at the MARVEL’S VOICES: World Outside Your Window panel will get a reprint of FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: MARVEL’S VOICES #1 with all-new exclusive cover art by Luciano Vecchio!

Also on Saturday, attendees at the MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing panel will walk away with an exclusive X-Men Red #7 variant by Stefano Caselli. The Sins of Sinister loom large on this amazing homage to the classic Uncanny X-Men #239!

Finally, on Sunday, October 9, attendees at the WOMEN OF MARVEL panel will receive a color-focus variant cover by Ryan Stegman & Romulo Fajardo Jr. of Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor #5, spotlighting Valkyrie and her All-Weapon!



Marvel LIVE! from New York Comic Con

Marvel Digital Media will be conducting around-the-clock coverage of all the biggest stories and breaking news at New York Comic-Con on social media. For exclusive livestream coverage, fans can watch on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. Coverage is hosted by Langston Belton, Angélique Roché, Ryan Penagos, and Ray Lowe. Experience the convention floor with Marvel, stay up to date on breaking Marvel news, learn about some of your favorite Marvel characters, and don’t miss a beat from the Marvel stage and events within and around NYCC!



An overview of Marvel Entertainment’s booth schedule, signing schedule, merchandise, and updated panels can be found below and attached.



MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT BOOTH SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

11:00 – 11:15am EST – Welcome to New York Comic Con

1:00 – 1:15pm EST – Marvel Mystery Game

1:45 – 2:45pm EST - Marvel Live Draw! with Adam Kubert & Brian Crosby

3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Captain America: Cold War Signing with Collin Kelley, Jackson Lanzing, and Tochi Onyebuchi

5:50 – 6:00pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

6:00 – 7:00pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Hour



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

11:15 – 11:30am EST – Marvel Mystery Game

12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Miles Morales: Spider-Man Signing with Cody Ziglar and Federico Vincentini

1:30 – 2:00pm EST – Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing Cosplay Photo-Op

2:15 – 2:45pm EST – Target: World of Black Panther Trivia

3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Miles Morales Spider-Man: Shock Waves/Scholastic Signing with Pablo Leon

4:00 – 4:30pm EST – Behind the Scenes: The Making of Marvel Figures Presented by Madame Tussauds

5:50 – 6:00pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

6:00 – 7:00pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Hour



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

11:00– 11:15am EST – Marvel Mystery Game

12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Dark Web Signing with Zeb Wells and Adam Kubert

12:45 – 1:00pm EST – DoorDash Man on the Street

1:30 – 2:25pm EST – MARVEL x Ultraman: Exclusive Q&A, Signing and Fan Event

3:00 – 3:30pm EST – Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit Signing with Samira Ahmed

4:30 – 4:45pm EST – Marvel Mystery Game

5:20 – 5:30pm EST – Trivia Time with Marvel Insider

5:30 – 6:30pm EST – Marvel Becoming Cosplay Contest



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

10:30– 11:30am EST – Marvel Mystery Game

12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Demon Wars Signing with Peach Momoko

1:00 – 1:30pm EST – Marvel Becoming Kids Costume Event

4:00 – 5:00pm EST – Marvel Giveaway Hour



MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT SIGNING SCHEDULE:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

3:00 – 3:30pm EST - Collin Kelley, Jackson Lanzing, and Tochi Onyebuchi (Captain America: Cold War)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

12:00 – 12:30pm EST - Cody Ziglar and Federico Vicentini (Miles Morales: Spider-Man)

3:00 – 3:30pm EST - Pablo Leon (Miles Morales Spider-Man: Shock Waves/Scholastic)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

12:00 – 12:30pm EST - Zeb Wells and Adam Kubert (Dark Web)

1:30 to 2:15pm EST – Kyle Higgins, Francesco Manna, Shimizu & Shimoguchi (Ultraman)

3:00 – 3:30pm EST - Samira Ahmed (Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit)



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

12:00 – 12:30pm EST – Peach Momoko (Demon Wars)



MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT PANELS:



THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Captain America: Cold War – A This Week in Marvel Special Event

1:45 – 2:45pm EST | Room: 401

Co-hosts Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel) and Lorraine Cink (Director of Creative Content at Marvel) return for a lively live recording of the This Week in Marvel podcast! They’ll be joined by an all-star panel featuring Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty), Tochi Onyebuchi (Captain America: Symbol of Truth), and star-spangled Marvel Comics Editor Alanna Smith to talk about what lies ahead for Marvel’s premier shield-slinging heroes. Hold onto your hats, True Believers - Things are heating up as we hurtle headlong into the 2023 Captain America crossover: Cold War!



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

MARVEL COMICS: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

1:30– 2:30pm EST | Room: 405

Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski along with super-star writer Jonathan Hickman (X-Men) and industry game-changer Steve Wacker will assemble for a lively discussion and Q&A session about anything and everything Marvel! What was their favorite outfit at the Hellfire Gala? Would they rather be represented by Matt Murdock or Jennifer Walters? Who do they think is the greatest Spider-Man villain of all time? Get your answers to these questions and more. But that’s not all - fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway!



MARVEL: Books of Future Past

6:00 – 7:00pm EST | Room: 408

From original graphic novels to museum quality archival editions, some of Marvel's most exciting books are produced with best-in-class publishing partners! How are these unique collections made? Join host Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel), Marvel's VP of Licensed Publishing, Sven Larsen, Abrams Editor Charlie Kochman (Fantastic Four: Full Circle), IDW Editor Scott Dunbier (Todd McFarlane’s Spider-Man Artist's Edition), Folio Society Editor James Rose (Thor, Black Panther Deluxe Editions) and Penguin Classics Publisher Elda Rotor (Marvel Penguin Classics) as they reveal how these books are created and share a sneak peek at what's coming next!



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

MARVEL’S VOICES: The World Outside Your Window

11:15 – 12:15pm EST | Room: 401

The Marvel Universe is known for creating stories that reflect “the world outside your window.” For the past five years, Marvel's Voices has worked to not only give a behind-the-page look at the creators of those stories but highlight the richness that makes up the Marvel Universe. Now, we’re bringing that to New York Comic Con. Join us and some of our most celebrated creators to talk about their work, their stories, and the characters we know and love. The first-ever NYCC Marvel’s Voices panel is hosted by writer, editor, and podcast host Angélique Roché who will be joined by Eve L. Ewing (Monica Rambeau: Photon), John Jennings (My Super Hero is Black), Danny Lore (Crypt of Shadows), Steve Orlando (Marauders), Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Marvel’s Voices Editor Sarah Brunstad. Celebrate the growing legacy of Marvel’s Voices in a conversation about their creative processes, collaborations, drive for greater inclusiveness, and professional journeys as they paint a full picture of the Marvel Universe. Plus – attendees will receive a special giveaway!



MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing

4:00 – 5:00pm EST | Room: 405

This is it, True Believers, the panel you absolutely cannot miss! Learn what’s next for the Marvel Universe as Marvel Comics Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Associate Editor Lauren Amaro, and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski lead a legion of literary legends in discussion, including Gerry Duggan (Dark Web: X-Men, Invincible Iron Man), Jed MacKay (Mary Jane & Black Cat, Timeless), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man, Dark Web), and more! What lies in store for everyone’s favorite mutants and mutates as dusk falls across the world in the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web? What do the hands of fate hold in store for the Marvel Universe in the pages of Timeless? And what hot new 2023 titles will be announced? Plus, stay until the end of the panel for an exclusive giveaway!



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

WOMEN OF MARVEL

10:30 – 11:30am EST | Room: 405

The Women of Marvel return to New York! Writer, editor, and podcast host Angélique Roché will lead a lively discussion with Marvel talent including Digital Media Executive Director Ellie Pyle, Senior Editor Lauren Bisom, Women of Marvel podcast co-host Judy Stephens, and writers Eve L. Ewing, Stephanie Phillips, and Erica Schultz! What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led titles? And don’t miss a special giveaway at the end of the panel!



