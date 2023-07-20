Live Events
Published July 20, 2023

SDCC 2023: All the Best Marvel Cosplay from San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Who wore it best? Check out all the amazing Marvel cosplayers at SDCC this year!

by Marvel
Marvel Cosplay at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Every year Marvel cosplayers show up to shine at San Diego Comic-Con, and this year was no exception!

Gathering from all corners of the Marvel universe, cosplayers arrived ready to represent their favorite Marvel characters. The floor of the San Diego Convention Center was alive with excitement as cosplayers and fans posed together for photos. Both creativity and skill were on full display as onlookers admired the details in each costume. Check out the gallery below for all the different looks we saw on the convention floor!

If this is what it's like at the inaugural Hellfire Gala, we know we're going to have a hard time picking our favorites.

So what do you think, Marvelites? What were your favorite looks from SDCC this year?

Marvel Cosplay at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Find more schedules and get the latest Marvel news and announcements at San Diego! 

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeInstagramTwitterFacebookTikTok and Twitch.

San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Day 1: Thursday

