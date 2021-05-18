Podcasts
Published May 18, 2021

How the Future Has Shaped Marvel—and How Marvel Has Shaped the Future

Special guests Adam Savage, Nnedi Okorafor, and Jordan Reeves examine the idea on 'Marvel's Declassified'!

by Marvel

Marvel’s Declassified is a nonfiction narrative podcast that focuses on the rich, dynamic, and evolving history of Marvel Comics as told through a contemporary lens! 

How have visions of the future influenced Marvel's stories? And on the flip side, how has Marvel shaped ideas about the future? From Iron Man's armor to the visionary technology of Black Panther and Wakanda, your hosts Lorraine Cink and Evan Narcisse are joined by guests Adam Savage, Nnedi Okorafor, and Jordan Reeves to explore how Marvel has answered these questions.

Marvel’s Declassified: Iron Man, Black Panther, & the Future

Tune in on SiriusXMPandoraStitcherApple PodcastsSpotifyPocket Casts, or listen below!

Stay set for new installments of Marvel's Declassified every week! Pax et Justitia!

