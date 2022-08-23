‘Spider-Man's Social Dilemma’ Writer Preeti Chhibber Talks to ‘Marvel’s Pull List’ About Teen Spidey

“I always love a good slice of life Super Hero story. And this book fully delivers on the slice of life stuff. Just perfectly interwoven,” says Chhibber. “Because Peter Parker to me is the ideal version of ‘Slice of Life.’ He is so relatable. He's 16 and he acts 16 and he looks 16.”

Although she drew inspiration from SPIDEY, Chhibber has her own take on adolescent Spidey. The author of middle grade novel Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma (the first part of the trilogy is on shelves now!) tackles Peter Parker’s trickiest years with humor and teenage earnestness: “Peter exists in this really uncomfortable space where he's trying so hard to be good at something, but for both internal and external reasons messes up and has to deal with that on top of not doing well in school or dealing with crushes or stuff at home. That's the Peter Parker that we want to pull under the page because that's the Peter Parker that kids are going to want to read about—dealing with the things they're dealing with. I mean, I love mid-twenties ‘doesn't have his stuff together’ Peter. That's my guy. But when you're 12 years old, it's the high school Super Hero that you're like, ‘How is he doing it?’”