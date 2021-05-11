Podcasts
Published May 11, 2021

Secrets of 'Spider-Verse' Revealed on 'Marvel's Declassified'

Dan Slott, Gerry Conway, and more present the inside story of the Multiverse!

by Marvel

Marvel’s Declassified is a nonfiction narrative podcast that focuses on the rich, dynamic, and evolving history of Marvel Comics as told through a contemporary lens! 

What are the inner workings of the Spider-Verse? And what happens when a Spider-Man alternate reality spills off the page and into real life? Your hosts Lorraine Cink and Evan Narcisse discover all of that and more on today’s episode. After chatting with Spider-Man writers past and present, they unearth what happened when a publisher in Mexico began making its own Spider-Man storyline where Gwen Stacy never lost her life and instead continued her adventures with Peter Parker

Joined by guests Dan Slott, Gerry Conway, Chris Ryall, and José Luis Durán, Lorraine and Evan uncover it all on Marvel’s Declassified!

Spider-Verse Secrets Revealed: Marvel's Declassified

Tune in on SiriusXMPandoraStitcherApple PodcastsSpotifyPocket Casts, or listen below!

Stay set for new installments of Marvel's Declassified every week! Pax et Justitia!

