‘This Week in Marvel’ Celebrates 500 Episodes with Massive Anniversary Show

To celebrate the series' landmark 500th episode (available now on SiriusXM, Pandora, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast platforms), Penagos and Cink are joined by incredible guests from across the House of Ideas. Go in-depth and behind-the-scenes to hear teases of the mighty Marvel shows you'll be watching, games you'll be playing, comics you'll be reading, and stories you'll be experiencing in this epic anniversary episode. Guests on episode 500 include:

Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming and Animation for Marvel Studios

C.B. Cebulski, Editor-in-Chief for Marvel Comics

Eric Monacelli, Senior Director, Product Development for Marvel Games

Tim Tsang, Creative Director for Marvel Games

"Marvel Studios' What If...? is our first animated series at the studio," Winderbaum teased in his appearance on the episode. "We have an amazing creative team. Bryan Andrew, who is a longtime animation director and has been one of our secret weapons on the story side—he's designed some of our most iconic action sequences in the films over the years—has crafted something really wonderful. It's scripted by A.C. Bradley, who comes from the Guillermo Del Toro world, she's done an amazing job scripting it. The whole team is just incredible and I think has given the show a really unique look.

"But it's the stories," he continued, "the stories are like really intricate little vignettes. It bounces back and forth between comedy and tragedy, and it always fulfills that same weird feeling you got from reading WHAT IF? the comic, what was this mind-expanding feeling—we're only ever one inch away from victory or defeat, or tragedy or elation. It's on that razor's edge, and the show really explores that. I think you're gonna love it."

And that's just a sampling of the inside scoops listeners are set for—from movies to comics to games to toys and beyond! Listen here!