Everything You Need to Know Going into ‘What If…?’

The Basics

Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series is an anthology series spanning nine episodes for its first season. Executive producer Brad Winderbaum revealed, “It was obvious from the beginning that it needed to be animated because of all the locations, sets, characters and elements form the MCU we were going to revisit. It had to be in a medium that would allow us an infinite scope of whatever we could conceive of.”

As for what to expect, Winderbaum stated, “We bounce around genres and tone—some episodes will be dramatic; some will be tragic or comedic.”

The creative team brought on Marvel Studios veteran, and animation director, Bryan Adams to helm the series. For the look and feel of the series, Adams took an illustrative approach, “We reached back in time and looked at classic American illustrators. There’s a certain kind of heroic, hyper-realized, super-idealized look that feels iconic.”

What If…? features the voice of Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher as well as a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles in the MCU.

The Watcher

The all-seeing, all-knowing omnipresent character, The Watcher, can see the totality of the multiverse across all time and space. As Winderbaum puts it, “The Watcher introduces us each week to these alternate storylines—each a kind of cautionary tale in the spirit of The Twilight Zone.

“The Watcher is described in his first appearance in Marvel Comics in 1963 [as] the most dramatic being in all the known universe,” stated Jeffrey Wright. “He’s a fairly dramatic guy, a fairly powerful guy. He’s kind of overseeing the entire MCU. He’s overseeing the multiverses, and he plays somewhat of a Rod Sterling role here. Kind of narrating, kind of not. In some ways, as maybe the biggest Marvel fan there is watching all that transpires and dealing with certain temptations to involve himself. But at the same time, just kind of living vicariously through these characters, these stories, this mythology, and taking it all in.”