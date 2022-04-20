‘Moon Knight’: Marc and Steven, Tomb Busters, a Hippo, and More from Episode 4

Marc Spector is dead. Also, Steven Grant is dead. For those watching Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, they might be surprised to learn the show just killed off the main character, but Moon Knight is anything other than just an ordinary show — this isn’t the end; this is still only just the beginning of Marc and Steven’s journey.

At the end of Episode 4, “The Tomb,” Arthur Harrow shoots Marc (who is in control of the body at the time), leaving him to die in Alexander the Great's tomb. Then, Marc wakes up elsewhere…but where? As far as he knows, he’s been institutionalized, except that things around him look strangely familiar. Then he finds himself face to face with Steve. And then there’s a hippo? That’s only half of the trippy things awaiting viewers at the close of Episode 4.

Killing Marc and Taweret

Was there any hesitation about killing off Marc and Steven? According to Head Writer/Executive Producer Jeremy Slater, absolutely not.

“I knew a show like this needs big swings and it needs to take the audience by surprise,” he tells Marvel.com. What’s more surprising than killing off the main character? But at least wherever Marc and Steve are, and whatever they’re doing, they’ve already made one friend along the way: a hippo.

The Egyptian deity Taweret makes her grand appearance at the end of Episode 4, taking both Marc and Steven by surprise. If you ask Slater, she was honestly the only thing he needed to accomplish with the show.

“Right from the very first week, Marvel provided us with a ton of reference material on Egyptology, and on ancient Egyptian gods and deities,” He continues. “One of those pieces of material was a laminated poster that had like a little kid, cartoon drawings of all the different gods — one of those gods was Taweret. I spent that entire first week of our writers' room, just staring at that. Then finally, at some point, I couldn't take any more. I interrupted whatever we were talking about and I was like, ‘Guys, we have something much more important, which is, how do I get this hippo into the show?’”

Yes, the writer’s room erupted into laughter. “I was like, no, stop laughing. I'm very serious. We're putting her in the show,” Slater continues with a laugh himself. “I think that was the first moment everyone realized, oh, we have permission to get weird, here. We have permission to do some things you wouldn't necessarily get to do if you weren't working at a place like Marvel Studios… This gave me my weird swing. And most importantly, it got my favorite hippo into the show.”

But how she fits into the puzzle for Marc and Steven remains to be seen (if they ever stop screaming).