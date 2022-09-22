‘She-Hulk’: Patty Guggenheim on Bringing Madisynn to Life

Have you heard? Madisynn has taken the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm – and that’s Madisynn with one Y and two N’s, but it’s not where you thiiiink. The breakout character from Episode 4 of Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk, played by Patty Guggenheim, is the perfect foil for straight-faced green lawyer Jennifer Walters and also TV-binging buddy and Sorcerer Supreme, Wong. Does she remember where she lives? No! And that’s not going to stop her from stealing every single scene she’s in.



Marvel.com hopped on a video chat with Guggenheim to talk through all things Marvel and Madisynn. She’s also got big ideas for where Madisynn could go next — explaining that she’s currently living in Chris Hemsworth’s old apartment, she jokes that “I think it would be fun to do anything with Thor. Just because I wanna be in that world, but also I wanna give him his mail.”



But what about watching TV with Wongers and the recent Madisynn memes? Dive into the full interview below



Marvel.com: The most important question right off the bat is how does it feel to be everyone's new favorite Marvel character?



Patty Guggenheim: I don't think I’ve fully processed what that means. It feels fun to know that something I did resonates with people on a few different levels. First of all, people are excited about life in general right now, people wanna just be present. I feel like people see themselves in her because she falls into this world and then she's hanging out with the Sorcerer Supreme. It's been really fun to hear people's excitement about her and the memes are hilarious.



Marvel.com: Going back to the very beginning, how did you first get involved with She-Hulk and Madisynn?



Patty Guggenheim: Kat Coiro [who directed Episode 4], and I had worked together on a show…so she knew about me for this role. She called me in and I auditioned on video chat and that's how I got into this world. [It was] during the pandemic and you're auditioning on video chat and you never know what's gonna happen. In one of the last takes, my cat jumped up onto the desk and was in the scene with me. [Laughs] It was fun to involve my cat.



Marvel.com: What is your cat's name?



Patty Guggenheim: JW Stink.



Marvel.com: Oh, that's a good name.



Patty Guggenheim: He's a good cat. He has a lot of personality.



Marvel.com: When you first read the scripts, what was your initial reaction to Madisynn?



Patty Guggenheim: [Her description in the script] was the key to everything. [In the script it said] “always a problem” and it unlocked something in me. I think all of the episodes are uniquely very funny. This episode really hit me in such a deep way. I actually ended up knowing the writer, Melissa Hunter. When I found out she wrote it, I was like, oh my gosh. We talked and she was excited that it was someone she knew and I was excited that it was someone I knew. I was just blown away. She is brilliant. Then [head writer] Jessica Gao and Kat, I just felt like it was such a good combination of brilliant minds bringing something to life.



Marvel.com: It's hard to not notice that so much of the behind-the-scenes team with She-Hulk is female. What was it like in that kind of environment?



Patty Guggenheim: It was really nice. You feel like [there’s] a shorthand with communication, and especially with working with Kat…it allowed for us to play a lot. It was just a very playful environment, which can feel rare, too, and fun. I love seeing women, showrunners directors, producers, like they really were there and like looking out, looking out for you, which was really nice.



Marvel.com: How did you work with the creative team to pinpoint Madisynn’s exact annunciation of words? Every single line you say as her is just the funniest thing I have ever heard.



Patty Guggenheim: I just went into a place that was me in a lot of different situations, you know, like college or a tipsy lady. I think that when you see something on the page that's like, “Madisynn with two N’s and one Y, but it's not where you thiiiink.” There were even extra I’s in the word [in the script]. You’re like, ‘yes, I know who this is.’ Kat really let me [expand]. We would do it a few times and then she was like, just do as much as you want. I think that freedom gives you places to discover. It gives you a chance to discover things that you don't plan on.



Marvel.com: Do you have a favorite line read out of everything? The internet has clearly chosen its favorites, but do you have a favorite?



Patty Guggenheim: I love the one line that's like, “Oh yeah. I will for sure.” And then the last scene with Wong, him saying "yak milk" because that was all improvised. He said "yak milk" and I almost lost it. And the way he says it, and is so like confident about this delicious drink mixture, and then I'm like, “Do you have any of that here?”