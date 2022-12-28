TV Shows
Published December 28, 2022

"Stan Lee" Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023

Celebrating 100 years of Stan Lee's legacy with the upcoming documentary

by Marvel

In celebration today of the legendary Stan Lee’s 100th birthday today, it was announced that a documentary on the life of Stan Lee will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.

Today, on what would have been Stan Lee's 100th birthday, we celebrate his legacy as the co-creator of such legendary characters as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Black Panther, The Incredible Hulk, X-Men, Thor, Silver Surfer, Ant-Man, Nick Fury, The Avengers and hundreds more. We've seen Stan in the pages of Marvel Comics as well as on screen with Marvel Studios' many cameos

Join Marvel.com all month long to celebrate Stan Lee’s 100th birthday! Share your own favorite Stan Lee memories and creations on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and more with #StanLee100.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Culture & Lifestyle

Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday

Comics

First Look at 2023: New Stories from Marvel’s Infinity Comics

TV Shows

"Stan Lee" Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

2022 Year In Review: Favorite MCU Moment

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

December 28's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: Stan Lee's 100th Birthday, Stan Lee, Disney+

Related

TV Shows

2022 Year In Review: Favorite Disney+ Episode

Stream everything now on Disney+!

8 hours ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday

And still inspiring us all!

5 days ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Stan Lee's Quotable Quips

From “Excelsior!” to “'Nuff Said!”, here are a handful of the lofty legend’s captivating catchphrases!

1 week ago

Movies

Stan Lee’s Cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

"Are you Tony Stank?"

1 week ago