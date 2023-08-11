Cable and Bishop's Fraught History, Explained

MESSIAH WAR

As Cable and Hope time-traveled through different eras, Bishop relentlessly pursued the pair starting in CABLE (2008) #1 by Duane Swierczynski and Ariel Olivetti. While Cable raised and trained Hope in a relatively stable future home for years, Bishop tracked them down and killed millions of people in the process. In Bishop's troubled mind, he believed the people he murdered did not really exist, because their timeline would never come to be if he completed his mission to kill Hope.

When Cable and Hope went back on the run, Bishop teamed up with Stryfe to trap Hope in the far future during MESSIAH WAR. But after Stryfe and Bishop could not agree on what to do with Hope, Cable joined forces with Apocalypse, while the modern-day X-Force teamed up to save her. Bishop lost an eye in the subsequent conflict before he tried to kill Hope by detonating a nuclear weapon.

By the time Hope had grown into a teenager, she was ready to return to the present day. Cable ultimately sent Bishop to the year 6700 A.D. and stranded him there in CABLE (2008) #24 by Swierczynski, Giancarlo Caracuzzo, Alejandro Garza, Denys Cowan, and Sandu Florea. With the threat of Bishop finally neutralized, Cable and Hope returned to the modern Marvel Universe, where they reunited with the X-Men.

However, Cable seemingly died to protect Hope around this time in the X-MEN: SECOND COMING crossover in X-FORCE (2008) #13 by Craig Kyle, Christopher Yost, and Mike Choi. Still, the legacies of Cable and Bishop lived on through Hope, whose worldview was shaped by Cable's care and militaristic teachings, as well as the threat of Bishop's zealotry.