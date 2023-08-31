Every Team Ms. Marvel Has Joined

A huge fan of the Marvel Universe's heroes, Kamala Khan often gets to live her dream by teaming up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes as Ms. Marvel. Since the Terrigen Mists awakened her Inhuman powers, Kamala has made the most of her situation by joining several of Marvel's greatest Super Hero ensembles, seamlessly proving herself a team player even under immense pressure.

After recently discovering her mutant heritage, Kamala now stands alongside the X-Men as mutantkind faces one of the greatest threats it has ever known. Now, let's take a look at all the teams Ms. Marvel has belonged to so far, as well as her role in each of these groups and the notable adventures she experienced with them as she helped defend the Marvel Universe.