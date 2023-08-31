Every Team Ms. Marvel Has Joined
As Kamala joins the X-Men in 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant' #1, revisit her time with the Avengers, the Inhumans, the Champions, and more.
A huge fan of the Marvel Universe's heroes, Kamala Khan often gets to live her dream by teaming up with Earth's Mightiest Heroes as Ms. Marvel. Since the Terrigen Mists awakened her Inhuman powers, Kamala has made the most of her situation by joining several of Marvel's greatest Super Hero ensembles, seamlessly proving herself a team player even under immense pressure.
After recently discovering her mutant heritage, Kamala now stands alongside the X-Men as mutantkind faces one of the greatest threats it has ever known. Now, let's take a look at all the teams Ms. Marvel has belonged to so far, as well as her role in each of these groups and the notable adventures she experienced with them as she helped defend the Marvel Universe.
INHUMANS
Kamala's Inhuman powers manifested when Black Bolt unleashed a Terrigen Bomb on Earth. After she was exposed to these Terrigen Mists in MS. MARVEL (2014) #1, Kamala emerged from Terrigenesis with the ability to embiggen her body with her elastic shapeshifting powers.
Medusa, Queen of the Inhumans, transported Kamala to the Inhuman capital of New Attilan in MS. MARVEL (2014) #9 and formally welcomed her into their civilization as one of their own. Shocked at the truth behind her lineage, Kamala went against Medusa's offer and decided to return home to Jersey City as its new Super Hero defender. Though Kamala later discovered she also possesses mutant genetics, her Inhuman heritage remains intact.
AVENGERS
When extraterrestrial villain Warbringer attacked Long Island in search of a deadly artifact, Kamala teamed up with Sam Alexander, AKA Nova, and Miles Morales, AKA Spider-Man, to help the Avengers take him down. The veteran Avengers were impressed by their younger counterparts' capabilities, especially against such a formidable villain. Iron Man personally extended them an offer to join Earth's Mightiest Heroes in ALL-NEW, ALL-DIFFERENT AVENGERS (2015) #3, with Kamala happily accepting the enormous opportunity.
Balancing life as a high school student, a solo Super Hero, and an Avenger proved tricky for Kamala and took a visible toll on her personal life. However, the ultimate test for this version of the team came during CIVIL WAR II (2016), which divided the Super Hero community over Ulysses, an Inhuman who could see visions from the future. In the end, Kamala grew dissatisfied with the Avengers' new direction and quit the team.
CHAMPIONS
Alongside Spider-Man and Nova, who had also quit the Avengers, Kamala formed a new iteration of the Champions. This team—which also included Amadeus "Brawn" Cho, a teenaged Cyclops from a past timeline, and the Vision's daughter Vivian—consciously distanced itself from the current Avengers' mission.
Instead, the Champions focused more on defending the downtrodden around the world. A viral sensation, the team steadily grew its ranks as its actions became increasingly publicized, bolstered by Kamala's online messages that spoke to the Champions' larger objectives in restoring public trust in heroes.
During WAR OF THE REALMS (2019), Kamala was offered a spot on the Agents of Atlas, but decided to stick with the Champions. Then, after she suffered a tragic accident, underage heroes became outlawed, at least until the Champions exposed the nefarious Roxxon Corporation for orchestrating this political persecution with its influence over the federal government.
Kamala's role on the Champions established Ms. Marvel as a natural Super Hero leader and public figure. Less cynical than her older peers, she also reminded them of the ideals that led them to become heroes in the first place.
SECRET WARRIORS
During her time with the Champions, Kamala also joined the latest iteration of the Secret Warriors. No longer a clandestine organization headed by Nick Fury, this version of the Secret Warriors recruited misfit Inhumans that didn't quite fit in at New Attilan. When the Inhumans found themselves weakened in the wake of INHUMANS VS X-MEN (2016), Daisy Johnson, AKA Quake, created the new Secret Warriors lineup to defend them.
Assembling to take on Hydra during SECRET EMPIRE (2017), this Secret Warriors team became defined by the interpersonal friction between Ms. Marvel and Daisy regarding their respective methodologies in keeping the peace. Kamala remained ever the idealist in protecting vulnerable Inhumans, whereas Daisy was much more pragmatic and occasionally cold in her strategies and plans for the team.
Ultimately, the Secret Warriors disbanded after the completion of their mission, with Kamala returning to the Champions as the country rebuilt itself from Hydra's near total takeover of the United States.
X-MEN
After sacrificing herself to save the world in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #26, Kamala was resurrected by the mutant nation-state Krakoa. The X-Men revealed to a shocked Kamala that she has been a mutant-Inhuman hybrid all along, then asked her to attend the Hellfire Gala to help ameliorate Krakoa's global perception. When the Gala was attacked by Orchis and their Stark Sentinels, Ms. Marvel helped the X-Men fight them, but not before Krakoa suffered immense losses in the conflict.
Emma Frost personally escorted Kamala back to Jersey City, warning her to avoid sharing her mutant heritage due to soaring anti-mutant sentiment worldwide. Despite this, Kamala decided to officially join the X-Men, where she will play a vital role in helping the mutant race rebuild and take on Orchis.
With the X-Men facing the most dire situation they've known since the founding of Krakoa, Ms. Marvel's recruitment into the X-Men couldn't come at a more pivotal time, and she is sure make her mark on the team moving forward.
