Meet Liz Allan, Marvel's Latest Symbiote Host

Liz Allan’s Tragic Love Life

Liz Allan met Harry Osborn—Peter’s best friend and the son of his worst enemy, Norman Osborn (AKA Green Goblin)—at the wedding of their mutual friends, Ned Leeds and Betty Brant, in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #156 by Len Wein and Ross Andru.

Marvel weddings being the downright perilous affairs they are, Harry was forced to step up when a villain called the Mirage tried to steal Liz’s purse. His heroics impressed her so much, she asked him out for a cup of coffee the very next issue, not yet knowing about his brief past as the second Green Goblin—something even Harry himself had forgotten at the time.

Not even ten issues later, in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #166, the two announced their engagement. Unfortunately, it wasn’t long after their wedding—and the subsequent birth of their son Normie—that Harry reemerged as the Green Goblin.

As the stepsister of another former villain, the Molten Man (Mark Raxton), Allan had some practice dealing with supervillainy at home, but Harry’s psychosis proved to be too much. It ultimately led him to kidnap Normie: a lapse in judgment that tragically ended in a showdown with Spider-Man and his own death. But while that was the end of Harry (at least temporarily), it was just the beginning for Liz Allan.

In addition to starting a relationship with Daredevil’s legal partner Foggy Nelson—a romance that also ended in tragedy in DAREDEVIL (1999) #8 by Kevin Smith and Joe Quesada—Allan took over Harry’s previous position as CEO of Oscorp, a company he inherited from his father after the original Green Goblin’s death.

At Oscorp, Allan found her true calling. No longer the grief-stricken wife, mother, or partner, she became a powerful executive at the top of Marvel’s business world—and an accidental threat to at least one of its possible futures.