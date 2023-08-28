August 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

The FALL OF X rages on in Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw's WOLVERINE (2020) #36, the third part of the GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE crossover. Logan and Blaze's battle has taken a serious turn. Enter: The Hellverine!

Likewise, the CONTEST OF CHAOS continues in MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL (2023) #1 by Stephanie Renee Williams, Jed MacKay, Alberto Foche Duarte, and Creees Lee. The forces of chaos compel Earth's heroes to go head-to-head with each other! When the champion of a god battles a godlike champion, who will win? The Fist of Khonshu faces off against Tiger Division's fearless leader: It's Moon Knight vs. Taegukgi in a power-packed showdown!

Then, celebrate the Marvel Age of Comics with MARVEL AGE 1000 (2023) #1! This massive commemorative issue includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises, as the classic days of Marvel are explored in depth! J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard! Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! And more, more, more!

Elsewhere in the Multiverse, Kang descends upon the City of Tomorrow, forcing the Illuminati to regroup in ULTIMATE INVASION (2023) #3 by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch! Iron Man has a heart-to-heart with Tony Stark! Doctor Doom—the anti-Maker—prepares his own plans to deal with this evil Reed Richards… and the Ultimate Universe that the Maker thought he had rebuilt frays at the edges as they prepare for cosmic war!

Join Ms. Marvel's secret mission for the X-Men, celebrate the Marvel Age of Comics, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

