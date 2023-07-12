Ms. Marvel & Cyclops' Friendship, Explained

Champions Together

Under Ms. Marvel's leadership, Cyclops joined the Champions on plenty of adventures, splitting his time between his new team and the other time-displaced X-Men. Working together, Kamala and Scott quickly hit it off, thanks in part to the latter's respect for her role and style as a leader. In CHAMPIONS (2016) #4 by Mark Waid, Humberto Ramos, Victor Olazaba, Edgar Delgado, and VC's Clayton Cowles, an adventure left the team stranded at sea, where the two even admitted to liking each other as people, disproving the widely held belief at the time that Inhumans and mutants should hate each other.

Beyond missions, they also spent time just hanging out and watching movies, singing karaoke, playing games, and generally bonding as a team. Though "old soul" Cyclops was often too buttoned up to participate, he still enjoyed what was—as he would later confide in Ms. Marvel—the only time in his life he was ever able to relax.

During a searching for their fellow teammate Viv Vision, Cyclops explained to a curious Ms. Marvel why he was so tightly wound. Describing a time when—at eight years old—he saved his younger brother's school bus from crashing, Cyclops opened up to his friend about always having to step up and take responsibility in the absence of their father. While he downplayed the events, Ms. Marvel clearly gained even more respect for him as a hero.

This mutual respect came to define their friendship, with Ms. Marvel happy to have Cyclops around in general, as she often told him. His support also reaffirmed her faith in her own mission. For his part, Cyclops was proud to be a part of what Ms. Marvel had built and was happy to be somewhere where he could finally be a kid, despite some ribbing for his "grandpa-ish" tendencies.

It quickly became clear that Ms. Marvel was the Champion Cyclops was closest with and, when the time came for him to leave the team, she was the only one he had the strength to tell. Before he went, Cyclops let Ms. Marvel know he still believed in the Champions' movement and told her how much faith he had in her future… and although he soon returned to his own time, this wasn't the last time Ms. Marvel saw Cyclops.