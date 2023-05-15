Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with Marvel Games

A renowned criminal sired a child who he raised as his heir to an insidious secret society and named him Shang-Chi, the “rising and advancing of the spirit.” In a hidden, ancient fortress in China, the boy became adept at both a multitude of martial arts and philosophical disciplines, completely unaware of his father’s evil pursuits.

As a young man, Shang-Chi found himself tasked by the society to assassinate an old enemy of his father’s, but during the mission came into contact with a venerable British secret agent named Smith. The man illuminated the society’s global criminal activities and in doing so set Shang-Chi on a path to declare war on his own father and everything he stood for.

Shang-Chi’s MARVEL SNAP card costs 4 energy and has 3 power. It has the effect: "On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power."

MARVEL SNAP